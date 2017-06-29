2017 U.S. World Trials: Day 3 Finals Live Recap

2017 U.S. NATIONALS/WORLD CHAMPIONSHIPS TRIALS
- Tuesday, June 27th-Saturday, July 1st
- 50-Meter Course
- Indianapolis, Indiana
Tonight’s finals session from Indianapolis will feature four events, with two World Championship spots available in the 400 IM and 100 fly, and one each in both the 50 breast and 50 back.
Several big names who have yet to book their ticket to Budapest will give it a go tonight, including Chase Kalisz, Elizabeth Beisel, Matt Grevers and Tom Shields. There are also a few American Records at risk tonight, particularly in the 50m events.
Check out a full preview of tonight’s finals session here.
WOMEN’S 400 IM FINALS
- American Record: Katie Hoff, 4:31.12, 2008
- U.S. Open Record: Katinka Hosszu, 4:31.07, 2015
- LC National Meet Record: Katie Hoff, 4:31.12, 2008
- FINA ‘A’ Standard: 4:43.06
MEN’S 400 IM FINALS
- American Record: Michael Phelps, 4:03.84, 2008
- U.S. Open Record: Michael Phelps, 4:05.25, 2008
- LC National Meet Record: Michael Phelps, 4:03.84, 2008
- FINA ‘A’ Standard: 4:17.90
WOMEN’S 100 FLY FINALS
- American Record: Dana Vollmer, 55.98, 2012
- U.S. Open Record: Sarah Sjostrom, 56.38. 2016
- LC National Meet Record: Dana Vollmer, 56.42, 2012
- FINA ‘A’ Standard: 58.48
MEN’S 100 FLY FINALS
- American Record: Michael Phelps, 49.82, 2009
- U.S. Open Record: Michael Phelps, 50.22, 2009
- LC National Meet Record: Michael Phelps, 50.22, 2009
- FINA ‘A’ Standard: 52.29
WOMEN’S 50 BREAST FINALS
- American Record: Jessica Hardy, 29.80, 2009
- U.S. Open Record: Jessica Hardy, 29.80, 2009
- LC National Meet Record: Lilly King, 29.96, 2017
- FINA ‘A’ Standard: 31.22
MEN’S 50 BREAST FINALS
- American Record: Kevin Cordes, 26.76, 2015
- U.S. Open Record: Kevin Cordes, 26.89, 2017
- LC National Meet Record: Kevin Cordes, 26.89, 2017
- FINA ‘A’ Standard: 27.51
WOMEN’S 50 BACK FINALS
- American Record: Natalie Coughlin, 27.51, 2015
- U.S. Open Record: Natalie Coughlin, 27.51, 2015
- LC National Meet Record: Natalie Coughlin, 27.68, 2013
- FINA ‘A’ Standard: 28.52
MEN’S 50 BACK FINALS
- American Record: Randall Bal, 24.33. 2008
- U.S. Open Record: Junya Koga, 24.36, 2015
- LC National Meet Record: David Plummer, 24.52, 2013
- FINA ‘A’ Standard: 25.29
W400 IM; Gelat / Smith
M400 IM; Kalisz / Litherland
W100 Fly; Worrell / Moffitt
M100 Fly; Dressel / Conger
W50 Breast: King
M50 Breast: Cordes
W50 Back: Baker
M50 Back: Grevers
Hoping Beisel makes the team, would hate to see her last ever 400 IM be a bad swim, she would be such a positive addition to the team. Rooting for her always
She said last world trials. Theoretically that can take her through 2020.
Stream is freely available on NBC Sports App by the way!
Didn’t realize they were streaming on USA Swimming as well 😮
Surprise to me too.
USA Swimming stream isn’t working for me and I don’t have a login for the NBC app-what are you doing differently to make it work?
nbc sports app not requiring sign in from me. It’s on my phone though
May be free from my carrier, Verizon, not sure though. I clicked the link in the article for the usa swimming one.
Are you in the U.S.?
Just kidding, it’s working for me now, thank goodness.