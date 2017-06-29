2017 U.S. World Trials: Day 3 Finals Live Recap

2017 U.S. NATIONALS/WORLD CHAMPIONSHIPS TRIALS

Tonight’s finals session from Indianapolis will feature four events, with two World Championship spots available in the 400 IM and 100 fly, and one each in both the 50 breast and 50 back.

Several big names who have yet to book their ticket to Budapest will give it a go tonight, including Chase Kalisz, Elizabeth Beisel, Matt Grevers and Tom Shields. There are also a few American Records at risk tonight, particularly in the 50m events.

Check out a full preview of tonight’s finals session here.

WOMEN’S 400 IM FINALS

American Record: Katie Hoff, 4:31.12, 2008

U.S. Open Record: Katinka Hosszu, 4:31.07, 2015

LC National Meet Record: Katie Hoff, 4:31.12, 2008

FINA ‘A’ Standard: 4:43.06

MEN’S 400 IM FINALS

American Record: Michael Phelps, 4:03.84, 2008

U.S. Open Record: Michael Phelps, 4:05.25, 2008

LC National Meet Record: Michael Phelps, 4:03.84, 2008

FINA ‘A’ Standard: 4:17.90

WOMEN’S 100 FLY FINALS

American Record: Dana Vollmer, 55.98, 2012

U.S. Open Record: Sarah Sjostrom, 56.38. 2016

LC National Meet Record: Dana Vollmer, 56.42, 2012

FINA ‘A’ Standard: 58.48

MEN’S 100 FLY FINALS

American Record: Michael Phelps, 49.82, 2009

U.S. Open Record: Michael Phelps, 50.22, 2009

LC National Meet Record: Michael Phelps, 50.22, 2009

FINA ‘A’ Standard: 52.29

WOMEN’S 50 BREAST FINALS

American Record: Jessica Hardy, 29.80, 2009

U.S. Open Record: Jessica Hardy, 29.80, 2009

LC National Meet Record: Lilly King, 29.96, 2017

FINA ‘A’ Standard: 31.22

MEN’S 50 BREAST FINALS

American Record: Kevin Cordes , 26.76, 2015

, 26.76, 2015 U.S. Open Record: Kevin Cordes , 26.89, 2017

, 26.89, 2017 LC National Meet Record: Kevin Cordes , 26.89, 2017

, 26.89, 2017 FINA ‘A’ Standard: 27.51

WOMEN’S 50 BACK FINALS

American Record: Natalie Coughlin, 27.51, 2015

U.S. Open Record: Natalie Coughlin, 27.51, 2015

LC National Meet Record: Natalie Coughlin, 27.68, 2013

FINA ‘A’ Standard: 28.52

MEN’S 50 BACK FINALS