2017 U.S. Winter Nationals: Day 1 Finals Live Recap

2017 Winter National Championships

WOMEN’S 200 MEDLEY RELAY

  1. University of Louisville ‘A’ – 1:36.86
  2. University of Louisville ‘B’ – 1:37.95
  3. Ohio State University ‘A’ – 1:38.28

Louisville’s ‘A’ team cleaned up, racing to an NCAA ‘A’ cut time of 1:36.86. The team of Alina Kendzior (24.70), Mariia Astashkina (27.47), Nastja Govejsek (23.24), and Casey Fanz (21.45) came in over a second in front of their ‘B’ team, who got 2nd. Astashkina, Govejsek, and Fanz all had the fastest splits for their respective strokes in the field. Nation’s Capital’ Phoebe Bacon had the fastest back split at 24.66.

MEN’S 200 MEDLEY RELAY

  1. California Aquatics ‘A’ – 1:24.58
  2. University of Louisville ‘A’ – 1:25.79
  3. Ohio State ‘A’ – 1:26.03

The Cal Aquatics medley relay team of Olympians Ryan Murphy, Josh Prenot, Jacob Pebley, and Nathan Adrian stormed to a victory by over a second. Ryan Murphy (20.88) and Nathan Adrian (18.78) had the fastest splits in the field for their respective strokes, while Louisville’s Carlos Claverie had the fastest breast split (23.45), and Michael Salazar of Ohio State had the fastest fly split (20.37).

WOMEN’S 800 FREE RELAY

MEN’S 800 FREE RELAY

paloozas

wow, amazing split from phoebe bacon

1 minute 57 seconds ago
