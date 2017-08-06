2017 U.S. Open: Michael Andrew, Sharli Brady Scratch A Finals on Day 5

2017 U.S. OPEN CHAMPIONSHIPS

There was quite a bit of shuffling in both the women’s and men’s 200 IMs. Sharli Brady, from the University of Missouri, declined her spot in the women’s A final after she finished sixth in prelims with a 2:16.05 (PBx0.32). That means #9 Mia Nonnenberg of Alabama, with 2:17.30, will move into the A final tonight.

Kristin Malone of Texas A&M, whose 2:17.82 was the 10th-fastest swim of the morning, scratched the B final to concentrate on her 50 free final, where she qualified sixth. Likewise, Madison Homovich of Marlins of Raleigh opted to forego her B-final spot in the 200 IM to concentrate on the 1500 free, where she is seeded fifth. Homovich dropped 1.02 in prelims of the 200 IM with 2:18.35 and finished 14th.

The three empty spots in the B final will be taken by #17 Savanna Faulconer of Y-Spartaquatics/University of Florida (2:18.84 in prelims), #18 Beata Nelson from Wisconsin Aquatics (2:19.05), and #19 Christie Jenson of Indiana University (2:19.05).

On the men’s side, Race Pace Club’s Michael Andrew, third this morning with 2:02.35, bowed out of the A final of the 200 IM to concentrate on the 50 free, where he is seeded sixth going into tonight’s final. That moves Gator Swim Club’s Alexander Lebed, ninth out of heats with 2:03.54, into the A final.

In the B final, University of Missouri’s Nick Alexander, 14th with 2:04.08, and Jarrett Jones, 16th with 2:04.43, both scratched. #17 Phillip Willett of Missouri State, whose 2:04.91 was a PBx0.96, #18 Adam Noens of Boilermaker Aquatics/Purdue University (2:05.32, PBx0.09), and #19 Brennan Balogh of Lincoln Select (2:05.34) all move into the B final.

Nary an athlete scratched the A or the B finals of the women’s and men’s 50 freestyles. There were two swim-offs among four women: Alyssa Marsh and Wisconsin Aquatics’ Marissa Berg, tied for 16th with 26.21, competed to see who would swim in tonight’s B final. Berg earned that right with a 25.99-26.09 win. The other swim-off was for 26th. Clare Lawlor of Princeton Piranhas and Jess Unicomb of Wisconsin both went 26.42 in prelims, so in the event there would be enough scratches to move one of them into the C final, they raced again. Lawlor went 25.95 to Unicomb’s 26.73. With no one dropping out of any of the three finals, Lawlor sits alone as the second alternate. However, she leaves East Meadow with a PBx0.50; seeded with 26.45, she went 26.42 in prelims, then 25.95 in the swim-off. Had she done that in prelims she would have qualified 10th overall.

Prelims results:

Women 200 LC Meter IM

American: 2:06.15 7/27/2009 Ariana Kukors

S. Open: 2:08.66 5/17/2015 Katinka Hosszu

US Open Meet: 2:11.06 8/3/2013 Justine Mueller

Margaret Aroesty, LIAC 2:15.11 Nora McCullagh, TXLA 2:15.66 Fantine Lesaffre, FRA 2:15.71 Lisa Bratton, TAMU 2:15.87 Vanessa Pearl, MTRO 2:15.97 Sharli Brady, UMIZ 2:16.05 Meaghan Raab, NAC/UGA 2:16.69 Kelly Fertel, GRSC 2:16.85

Men 200 LC Meter IM

American: 1:54.00 7/28/2011 Ryan Lochte

S. Open: 1:54.56 7/10/2009 Ryan Lochte

US Open Meet: 1:59.26 11/30/2006 Michael F Phelps

Ryan Lochte, TROJ 1:59.82 Sam Stewart, TXLA 2:01.88 Michael Andrew, RPC 2:02.35 Xavier Mohammed, SW 2:02.45 Kyle Maas, MLA 2:03.19 Ross Palazzo, HEAT 2:03.29 Kieran Smith, RAC 2:03.39 Brock Bonetti, TAMU 2:03.40

Women 50 LC Meter Freestyle

American: 23.97 7/30/2017 Simone Manuel

S. Open: 24.13 5/18/2008 Cate Campbell

US Open Meet: 24.90 8/8/2009 Jessica Hardy

Madison Kennedy, MAC 25.42 Marie Wattel, FRA 25.55 Gretchen Walsh, NAC 25.73 Margo Geer, FORD 25.77 Amanda Kendall, UN-IN 25.77 Kristin Mallone, TAMU 25.80 Rebecca Millard, TXLA 25.81 Courtney Caldwell, WOLF 25.88

Men 50 LC Meter Freestyle

American: 21.15 7/29/2017 Caeleb Dressel

S. Open: 21.14 7/9/2009 Cesar Cielo

US Open Meet: 21.73 8/8/2009 Nicholas Brunelli