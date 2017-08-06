World Cup Berlin: Hosszu sets 2nd fastest 400 IM SC time ever

FINA World Cup – Berlin

Many 2017 World Champions and 2016 Olympic Champions are ready to compete at the 2017 FINA World Cup, with stops in Moscow (Russia), Berlin (Germany) and Eindhoven in the Netherlands in August.

After the start in Moscow, the circuit has moved to the German capital, Berlin.

FINA has changed the rules including the competition program so the audience won’t see a complete World Championships program in Berlin over the two days:

Today’s finals are:

Men’s Breaststroke 100m

Women’s Butterfly 50m

Men’s Freestyle 100m

Women’s Medley 400m Men’s Backstroke 200m

Women’s Backstroke 50m

Men’s Butterfly 50m Women’s Freestyle 200m

Men’s Freestyle 1500m

Women’s Breaststroke 200m

Men’s Medley 200m

Mixed Medley 4x50m

Tomorrow’s events are: Women’s Medley 100m Men’s Butterfly 200m Women’s Backstroke 200m Men’s Breaststroke 50m Women’s Freestyle 50m

Men’s Freestyle 200m Women’s Butterfly 100m Men’s Backstroke 100m Women’s Freestyle 400m Men’s Medley 400m Women’s Breaststroke 100m

Mixed Freestyle 4x50m These events are “missing”:

Women: 100m backstroke, 50m breaststroke, 100m freestyle, 200m IM, 800m freestyle, 200m butterfly

Men: 50m backstroke, 200m breaststroke, 400m freestyle, 100m IM, 100 m butterfly

Kirill Prigoda (RUS) took the win in the men’s 100m breastroke in 56,35 ahead of Cameron van der Burgh in 56,38. Prigoda won the bronze medal in this event at the 2017 World Championships (LC) which ended in Budapest on July 30th. Prigoda’s performance tonight is worth 61 FINA points, the best male and female perfomers earn bonus points at every stop of the World Cup tour. Sarah Sjöström earned 976 points for her victory in the 50m butterfly in 24,57. Ranomi Kromowidjojo (NED) came in second in 24,95. Sjöström is the current leader in the points and money ranking on the women’s side after the first stop in Moscow last week.