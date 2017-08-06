World Cup Berlin: Hosszu sets 2nd fastest 400 IM SC time ever

FINA World Cup – Berlin
- Sunday, August 06 – Monday, August 07, 2017
- Berlin, Germany – Schwimm- und Sprunghalle im Europa-Sportpark
- Short Course – 25 m
Many 2017 World Champions and 2016 Olympic Champions are ready to compete at the 2017 FINA World Cup, with stops in Moscow (Russia), Berlin (Germany) and Eindhoven in the Netherlands in August.
After the start in Moscow, the circuit has moved to the German capital, Berlin.
FINA has changed the rules including the competition program so the audience won’t see a complete World Championships program in Berlin over the two days:
Today’s finals are:
Women’s Butterfly 50m
Tomorrow’s events are:
Men’s Freestyle 200m
Mixed Freestyle 4x50m
These events are “missing”:
Men: 50m backstroke, 200m breaststroke, 400m freestyle, 100m IM, 100 m butterfly
Kirill Prigoda (RUS) took the win in the men’s 100m breastroke in 56,35 ahead of Cameron van der Burgh in 56,38. Prigoda won the bronze medal in this event at the 2017 World Championships (LC) which ended in Budapest on July 30th. Prigoda’s performance tonight is worth 61 FINA points, the best male and female perfomers earn bonus points at every stop of the World Cup tour.
Sarah Sjöström earned 976 points for her victory in the 50m butterfly in 24,57. Ranomi Kromowidjojo (NED) came in second in 24,95. Sjöström is the current leader in the points and money ranking on the women’s side after the first stop in Moscow last week.
Russia’s Vlad Morozov set a new meet record in the 100 m freestyle in 45,23. Chad le Clos touched second in 45,78. USA’s Tom Shields was clocked at 46,58 for the fifth place.
Katinka Hosszu showed a fast and brilliant perfomance in the 400m IM: She finished in a time of 4:19,82 that is not far off her own SC world record (4:19,46) and it is the second fastest 400 IM SC time in history. The 400 IM were Hosszu’s only event tonight in Berlin. And the 4:19,82 are also a new meet record and worth 995 FINA points. The second place went to Mireia Belmonte of Spain in 4:22,55.
Radoslaw Kawecki (POL) took the men’s 200m backstroke in a time of 1:48,20. Gold in the women’s 50m backstroke went to Emily Seebohm (AUS) in 26,15.
The next event of the men’s 50m butterfly saw Chad Le Clos snag gold in 22,32. Tom Shields touched in 22,67 for the fourth place.
Sweden’s Sarah Sjöström clocked 1:51,56 to win the women’s 200m freestyle, she is the current SC world record holder in 1:50,78. Sjöström didn’t compete in this event at the 2017 World Championships (LC). Federica Pellegrini, who is the LC World Champion 2017 and the LC world record holder, came in second in 1:52,05 ahead of Netherland’s Femke Heemskerk in 1:52,23.
The winner in the 1500m freestyle was Italy’s Gabriele Detti, who clocked 14:18,33. This time is Detti’s second fastest SC time ever, he ranks 6th among the fastest performers in this event with a time of 14:18,00.
The women’s 200m breaststroke saw Jamaica’s Alia Atkinson take gold in 2:18,96, Denmark’s Rikke Pedersen collected the silver in 2:19,52.
Germany’s Philip Heintz snagged the 200m IM victory in a mark of 1.52,64. Kirill Prigoda (RUS) added to his hardware from today a silver, he was clocked at 1:54,05. Heintz went into the LC World Championships as the leader in the world ranking in the 200m IM but only finished 7th in Budapest, a disappointing result for him.
And finally the Netherlands took the win in the 4 x 50m mixed medley relay in 1:38,41.
5 Comments on "World Cup Berlin: Hosszu sets 2nd fastest 400 IM SC time ever"
Hey SwimSwim, you might want mention Ari-Pekka Liukkonen’s split in the relay: 20.11!!! I don’t remember seeing anyone swimming that fast before in a relay. Cielos world record is 20.91 and I think Ari-Pekka’s relay time equals that time or better!
Very fast… but this meet is short course. The world record is 20.26
My bad, thanks for correcting this!
That 20.91 was done in LCM not SCM. There’s been a few 19 splits back in 2009 in the scm relays. I think the current scm world record is around 20.2 flat start. This 20.1 split is more like a 20.7 or 20.8 flat start.
WR is from Manaudou(20.26).Cielo best and AR is 20.51.
Much more impressive than Pekka was Morozov 100free time(45.23).And Le Clos 45.78 is impressive too.Cielo won 100free gold in World SC 2014 with 45.76.