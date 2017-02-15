2017 SEC Championships: Day 2 Finals Live Recap

2017 SEC SWIMMING & DIVING CHAMPIONSHIPS

Swimmers are gearing up for day 2 finals at the 2017 SEC Championships, with the 500 free, 200 IM, 50 free, 200 free relay, and women’s 1-meter diving on tonight’s schedule. Texas A&M leads the team battle on the women’s side, and are poised to build a big lead after loading up the 200 IM final with 4 of their swimmers. They’ve also got Sarah Gibson as the top seed in the 500 free.

The Florida men will look to move into the lead tonight, and are headlined by American Record holder Caeleb Dressel in the 50 free. Dressel, who posted a scorching 17.90 50 free split on last night’s 200 medley relay, will be chasing his own record tonight after turning in an 18.51 this morning.

The men’s 200 IM should be one of the top races to watch tonight. Georgia’s Chase Kalisz will line up as the top seed, but Florida All-American Mark Szaranek and Auburn’s defending SEC champion Joe Patching will be on either side to challenge him. The Bulldogs’ Gunnar Bentz and Florida’s Jan Switkowski will also be in the hunt.

WOMEN’S 500 FREE

MEN’S 500 FREE

WOMEN’S 200 IM

MEN’S 200 IM

WOMEN’S 50 FREE

MEN’S 50 FREE

WOMEN’S 1-METER DIVING

WOMEN’S 200 FREE RELAY

MEN’S 200 FREE RELAY