MP Weekly Wonders of Age Group Swimming – 2/15/2017

Presenting the MP Weekly Wonders for the weekends of February 3-5 and 10-12, 2017.

Grant Fuhr, 17, Central Iowa Aquatics: 50y free (20.73) – Swimming unattached for Johnston High School at the Iowa High School Athletic Association District Meet, Fuhr went a lifetime best by 1/10 in the 50 free to win the event. The following week he placed second in the 50 at the IHSAA State Swimming Meet. Although he was just off his new best time, it was his second sub-21 in a week and third overall. He was also runner-up in the 100 free and swam anchor on both Johnston’s free relays.

Kolos Nagy, 15, Lubbock Swim Club: 200y free (1:42.51) – Representing Lubbock High School at Region 1-5A Swimming Championships at Pete Ragus Aquatic Center, Nagy won the 100 free and was runner-up in the 200 free with PBs in both events. His 50 free time was his fastest by 9/10 and 1.9 seconds ahead of last year’s pace, while his 200 was a 2-second improvement, and 3.6 seconds better than a year ago.

Carter Nelson, 14, Flyers Aquatic Swim Team: 200y free (1:44.01) – Nelson improved his seed time by 2.7 seconds and was 4.4 faster than he’d been a year ago when he took third in the men’s open 200 free at Parkway Senior Championships. Nelson was the only 14-year-old in the A,B, or C finals of the event. He also finished top-8 in the 50/100/500/1650 free and 200 IM and earned new PBs in all the freestyle events.

Grace Haskett, 18, Indiana Swim Team: 100y back (53.38) – Bloomington South senior Haskett blasted a best-by-1.2 second 53.38 to win the 100 back at the 2017 Indiana Girls High School State Championship at the IUPUI Natatorium. The Indiana University commit also won the 50 free and was leadoff on Bloomington’s runner-up 200 medley relay (25.00) and fourth-place 400 free relay (50.99).

Allie Paschal, 18, Auburn Aquatics: 100y back (54.66) – Swimming unattached for LaGrange High School at the Georgia High School 1-5A State Swimming Championships, Paschal dropped 3/10 off her previous best time and tied for first place in the 100 back. She was runner-up in the 50 free, only .03 off her PB. Paschal will be swimming for Georgia Tech next fall.

Meghan Lee, 15, Eagle Swim Team: 100y back (55.21) – McDonogh School’s Lee dropped 1 second and dipped under 56 seconds for the first time while winning the 100 back at the Interscholastic Athletic Associate of Maryland A & B Conference Meet. She was 3.3 seconds faster than she had been at this time last year. Lee also won the 100 fly and earned All-“A” Conference honors in the 100 back, 100 fly, 200 medley relay, and 400 free relay.

Katie Kubiak, 13, Ozaukee Aquatics: 100y breast (1:03.16) – Swimming at the 2017 Schroeder YMCA A+Meet, Kubiak won the girls’ 13-14 100 breast, dropping 1.4 seconds, setting a meet record, and earning her first Winter Juniors cut. Kubiak also picked up new PBs in the 500 free, 100 fly, and 200 IM during the weekend.

Drue Thielking, 13, Club Wolverine: 200y breast (2:19.09) – Thielking knocked 1.7 seconds off her previous best time in the 200 breast while swimming at the Michigan Open hosted by OLY Swimming at Oakland University.

Julia Poole, 17, Marlins of Raleigh: 200y IM (1:58.77) – Representing Middle Creek High School at the NCHSAA 4A State Championships, Poole set both the North Carolina state record and the 4A record with her prelims time of 1:58.77. It was her first time under 1:59. She repeated the feat in finals, winning with 1:58.96. Poole also won the 100 breast and set the State and 4A records in prelims with 1:01.78. Poole plans to swim for NC State next year.

Reminder: The Weekly Wonders column is a celebration of age-group swimming, where new champions are made every day. Anyone can look up the top swims of the week. That’s not what we’re doing here. If we were only reporting on the week’s top swims we would feature the same handful of athletes every Wednesday. Instead, this is an opportunity to introduce the swimming community to athletes who have made great strides in the context of their own particular swimming worlds. By association, it also celebrates their coaches and their teams. The Weekly Wonders column, therefore, amounts to a pat on the back for a job well done, and hopefully encourages swimmers of all levels to continue to reach from within to get to that next level.

