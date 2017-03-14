2017 NCAA Division III Women: Scoring Psych Sheet – Emory Looks Tough

Division III Women’s Swimming and Diving Championships

March 15-18, 2017

CISD Natatorium, Shenandoah, Texas

Prelims 10 AM, Finals 6 PM – U.S. Central Time Zone (GMT -6 currently)

Event schedule

Real-time results – diving

Real-time results – swimming

Video link (expected to be available when meet starts)

Championship Central

We begin our annual exercise of scoring out the NCAA Division III psych sheets with the women’s meet, which is to be held March 15-18 at the CISD Natatorium in Shenandoah, Texas. The NCAA Division III Championships are being hosted jointly by The City of Shenandoah and the Southern Collegiate Athletic Conference.

244 swimmers from 44 teams have been selected to compete at the Division III women’s meet. Kenyon and Emory lead the way with 17 swimmers each, while Denison, NYU, and Williams all have 13. Emory won its seventh consecutive NCAA Division III title in 2016, by a margin of 84 points over Kenyon. The Eagles won all five relays and 2 individual events. Emory returns a good number of last year’s big point-scorers, including Julia Wawer, Fiona Muir, Cindy Cheng, and Annelise Kowalsky, amongst others. Moreover, all five of Emory’s 2017 relays come in with either the #1 or #2 time in Division III.

Williams will give try to unseat Emory with a lot of returning firepower: Emma Waddell, Megan Pierce, Olivia Jackson, Lauren Jones, and Alison McNamara. Kenyon will give chase with a fairly young squad, led by sophomores Marysol Arce, Hannah Orbach-Mandel, Abigail Wilson, and Delaney Ambrosen, and junior Julia Wilson. An extremely young Denison squad (9 of the 13 swimmers selected are freshmen) will try to rise to the top, led by veterans Carolyn Kane, Shanny Lin, and Campbell Costley, as well as newcomer Katherine Kustritz. Denison’s NCAC rival

While we cannot yet add estimated diving point to our totals, we can remind readers that last year, Ithaca (37), Hope (36), Kenyon (34), and SUNY Fredonia (33) all scored over 30 points in the two diving events, while Trinity (29), Wellesley (23), and Centre (22) put up strong numbers, too.

Here is the psych sheet scored –without diving– for the 2017 NCAA Division III Women’s Championships:

Team Projected Score* Emory 496 Williams 404 Kenyon 388 Denison 323 NYU 179 Washington (MO) 176 St. Thomas 132 Bates 127 Chicago 118 MIT 115 Johns Hopkins 99 Washington & Lee 90 Connecticut 83 Amherst 73 Wisconsin-Eau Claire 72 Claremont 51 Calvin 51 Wheaton (IL) 46 Bowdoin 43 Pomona-Pitzer 36 DePauw 35 Illinois Wesleyan 34 Carnegie Mellon 33 Middlebury 31 Ithaca 28 Whitman 26 Wesleyan 26 RPI 25 Gustavus Adolphus 20 Grove City 20 Ursinus 20 Stevens 19 Springfield 18 Carleton 17 Trinity (TX) 16 Mount Union 15 Birmingham Southern 13 Kalamazoo 11 Mary Washington 9 Tufts 7 Rose-Hulman 7 William Smith 7 Union (NY) 6 Rhodes 5 St. Olaf 4 Cal Lutheran 4 Wisconsin-Whitewater 3 Wheaton (MA) 2 SUNY Geneseo 2

*does not include 310 diving points