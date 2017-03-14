2017 NCAA Division III Women: Scoring Psych Sheet – Emory Looks Tough

Division III Women’s Swimming and Diving Championships
- March 15-18, 2017
- CISD Natatorium, Shenandoah, Texas
- Prelims 10 AM, Finals 6 PM – U.S. Central Time Zone (GMT -6 currently)
- Event schedule
- Real-time results – diving
- Real-time results – swimming
- Video link (expected to be available when meet starts)
- Championship Central
We begin our annual exercise of scoring out the NCAA Division III psych sheets with the women’s meet, which is to be held March 15-18 at the CISD Natatorium in Shenandoah, Texas. The NCAA Division III Championships are being hosted jointly by The City of Shenandoah and the Southern Collegiate Athletic Conference.
244 swimmers from 44 teams have been selected to compete at the Division III women’s meet. Kenyon and Emory lead the way with 17 swimmers each, while Denison, NYU, and Williams all have 13. Emory won its seventh consecutive NCAA Division III title in 2016, by a margin of 84 points over Kenyon. The Eagles won all five relays and 2 individual events. Emory returns a good number of last year’s big point-scorers, including Julia Wawer, Fiona Muir, Cindy Cheng, and Annelise Kowalsky, amongst others. Moreover, all five of Emory’s 2017 relays come in with either the #1 or #2 time in Division III.
Williams will give try to unseat Emory with a lot of returning firepower: Emma Waddell, Megan Pierce, Olivia Jackson, Lauren Jones, and Alison McNamara. Kenyon will give chase with a fairly young squad, led by sophomores Marysol Arce, Hannah Orbach-Mandel, Abigail Wilson, and Delaney Ambrosen, and junior Julia Wilson. An extremely young Denison squad (9 of the 13 swimmers selected are freshmen) will try to rise to the top, led by veterans Carolyn Kane, Shanny Lin, and Campbell Costley, as well as newcomer Katherine Kustritz. Denison’s NCAC rival
While we cannot yet add estimated diving point to our totals, we can remind readers that last year, Ithaca (37), Hope (36), Kenyon (34), and SUNY Fredonia (33) all scored over 30 points in the two diving events, while Trinity (29), Wellesley (23), and Centre (22) put up strong numbers, too.
Here is the psych sheet scored –without diving– for the 2017 NCAA Division III Women’s Championships:
|Team
|Projected Score*
|Emory
|496
|Williams
|404
|Kenyon
|388
|Denison
|323
|NYU
|179
|Washington (MO)
|176
|St. Thomas
|132
|Bates
|127
|Chicago
|118
|MIT
|115
|Johns Hopkins
|99
|Washington & Lee
|90
|Connecticut
|83
|Amherst
|73
|Wisconsin-Eau Claire
|72
|Claremont
|51
|Calvin
|51
|Wheaton (IL)
|46
|Bowdoin
|43
|Pomona-Pitzer
|36
|DePauw
|35
|Illinois Wesleyan
|34
|Carnegie Mellon
|33
|Middlebury
|31
|Ithaca
|28
|Whitman
|26
|Wesleyan
|26
|RPI
|25
|Gustavus Adolphus
|20
|Grove City
|20
|Ursinus
|20
|Stevens
|19
|Springfield
|18
|Carleton
|17
|Trinity (TX)
|16
|Mount Union
|15
|Birmingham Southern
|13
|Kalamazoo
|11
|Mary Washington
|9
|Tufts
|7
|Rose-Hulman
|7
|William Smith
|7
|Union (NY)
|6
|Rhodes
|5
|St. Olaf
|4
|Cal Lutheran
|4
|Wisconsin-Whitewater
|3
|Wheaton (MA)
|2
|SUNY Geneseo
|2
*does not include 310 diving points
