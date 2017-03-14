2017 NCAA Division III Men: Scoring the Psych Sheet – Can Denison Do It Again?

Division III Men’s Swimming and Diving Championships

  • March 15-18, 2017
  • CISD Natatorium, Shenandoah, Texas
  • Prelims 10 AM, Finals 6 PM – U.S. Central Time Zone (GMT -6 currently)
The 2017 NCAA Division III Championships, hosted jointly by The City of Shenandoah and the Southern Collegiate Athletic Conference, will begin on Wednesday, March 15, at the CISD Natatorium in Shenandoah, Texas. We have already scored out the women’s psych sheet; we now turn our attention to the men’s.

236 swimmers from 52 teams have been selected to compete at the Division III men’s meet. Denison and Kenyon have 16 invited swimmers apiece; MIT, Johns Hopkins, and Emory follow with 14, 13, and 12, respectively. And while Emory may have fewer athletes, when one of them is Andrew Wilson, suddenly the Eagles look like contenders. Wilson took last year off to train for Olympic Trials. His presence on the roster at this year’s meet makes a world of difference for Emory: Wilson will likely win all three of his individual events and he’ll be a major factor on Emory’s medley relays. Christian Baker, Oliver Smith, and Thomas Gordon will also be key contributors for the Eagles.

Defending champions, Denison, has several new names on the roster this year, but senior Jackson Lindell, who won three individual events in 2016, will be expected to lead the Big Red’s efforts in the pool. Veterans Jason Wesseling and Stuart Hohm should bring in points again this year, as should a coterie of freshmen and sophomores, including Robert Wang, Kenny Fox, and Jacob Ball.

Last year’s NCAAs was an exciting matchup between the two NCAC rivals, Denison and Kenyon. The Lords were only 37 points out of first place last year, and they return some of their biggest stars, including Arthur Conover and Ian Reardon. Kenyon freshmen Michael Bartholomew and Connor Rumpit are expected to contribute, as is sophomore Jonathon Zimdars.

Johns Hopkins and MIT are also strong contenders. Hopkins seniors Evan Holder and Andrew Greenhalgh, as well as junior Mark Wilson, were all big point-winners in 2016 and are back this year. MIT, meanwhile, will be relying on freshmen Bouke Edskes, Tim Kralj, and Gabriel Schneider to lead their efforts.

While we cannot yet add estimated diving point to our totals, it’s worth mentioning that Denison scored 97 out of 310 possible points in diving last year, with three A finalists in each diving event. While they graduated 37 points, Denison could still break away from the rest of the field with their divers. SUNY Fredonia (42), SUNY Geneseo (36), and Tufts (24) also benefits from the boards last year.

Here is the psych sheet scored –without diving– for the 2017 NCAA Division III Men’s Championships:

Team Projected Score*
Emory 418
Denison 377
Kenyon 339
Johns Hopkins 307
MIT 247
Washington (MO) 195
NYU 172
Williams 152
Rowan 127
Wisconsin-Stevens Point 114
The College of New Jersey 109
Tufts 90
Claremont 87
Albion 79
Chicago 72
Amherst 62
Connecticut 52
Keene 45
Bates 37
Wisconsin-Eau Claire 36
Bowdoin 34
WPI 32
Loras 31
Gettysburg 26
Whitman 25
Pomona-Pitzer 25
Coast Guard 24
Cal Lutheran 21
Buffalo 20
Wheaton (IL) 19
Gustavus Adolphus 16
Baldwin Wallace 15
Mary Washington 15
Widener 14
St. Thomas 13
Wisconsin-La Crosse 12
UC Santa Cruz 11
Caltech 10
Middlebury 9
Carnegie Mellon 9
Birmingham-Southern 9
Linfield 8
Centre 7
Swarthmore 7
DePauw 7
Calvin 6
Case Western 6
SUNY Geneseo 6
Trinity (TX) 5
St. Olaf 3
Franklin 3

*does not include 310 diving points

