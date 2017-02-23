2017 Ivy Men Day 2 Up/Mid/Down Report: Harvard on Cruise Control

2017 Ivy League Men’s Swimming & Diving Championships

With the absence of longtime foe Princeton at the 2017 Ivy League Men’s Championships, Harvard is cruising toward a conference title with nary a challenger in sight. The Crimson loaded up the three swimming and one diving event with a total of 17 finalists; 11 in A finals and 6 in B finals. The Crimson started the morning session placing four swimmers in the top 8 of the 500 free, including the three fastest qualifiers: sophomores Brennan Novak (4:18.72) and Logan Houck (4:20.06), and freshman Zach Snyder (4:20.83). Columbia followed with a pair of their own: Michal Zyla (4:21.24) and Nikita Bondarenko (4:22.59).

Penn had a big showing in the 200 IM, earning four of the top 8 spots with seniors Michael Wen (1:45.95) and Grant Proctor (1:46.97) and sophomores Mark Andrew and Thomas Dillinger. Harvard senior Jack Manchester (1:45.71) turned out the top time of the morning.

Yale junior Aaron Greenberg, back from a year off training in Israel, was the quickest out of prelims in the 50 free, qualifying with 19.47. Harvard’s Steven Tan (19.75) and Brown’s Daniel Klotz (19.92) were the only other sub-20s out of the morning heats. Cornell had a particularly impressive run, placing two in the A final (freshman Jack Mahoney and sophomore Trevor Lake) and two in the B final (Luke Reisch and Jack Brenneman).

Columbia junior Jayden Pantel was the top diver of the morning with 336.25 points on the one-meter board. Pantel swept both diving titles last year, earning the High Point Diver of the Meet award. All three of Harvard’s divers made the top-8, including the #2 and #3 qualifiers, juniors Bobby Ross (310.00 points) and David Pfeifer (295.95).

Based on point projections for the four-day meet, here is how Thursday’s morning session played out:

Ups/Mids/Downs 500 Free 200 IM 50 Free 1M Diving TOTAL Prelims Point Estimate Current Point Total D3/D4 Estimate Final Point Estimate Harvard 4/2/0 2/4/0 2/0/0 3/0/0 11/6/0 451 128 1231 1810 Penn 1/2/1 4/1/2 1/1/0 1/1/1 7/5/4 333 110 1133 1576 Yale 1/3/0 1/0/2 1/2/1 0/3/0 3/8/3 251 104 764 1119 Columbia 2/0/2 1/1/1 1/2/1 2/1/0 6/4/4 287 104 598 989 Cornell 0/1/3 0/1/0 2/2/1 0/1/2 2/5/6 207 104 587 898 Brown 0/0/0 0/1/3 1/1/3 1/1/1 2/3/7 181 96 540 817 Dartmouth 0/0/2 0/0/0 0/0/2 1/1/1 1/1/5 102 94 225 421

Note: “Ups” refer to swimmers in the A final, who can finish no lower than 8th barring a DQ; “Mids” refer to swimmers in the B final, who can finish no higher than 9th and no lower than 16th (again, barring a DQ on the low end); and “Downs” refer to swimmers in the C final, who can finish no higher than 17th and no lower than 24th (again, barring a DQ on the low end).