Glenbrook South’s Sam Iida Looking for IL Record at 2017 IHSA Champs

2017 IHSA BOYS CHAMPIONSHIPS

When: February 24th – February 25th

Where: New Trier HS, Winnetka, IL

Live results

State qualifier list

The Illinois (IHSA) Boys HS State Championships will kick off tomorrow afternoon with swimming & diving prelims, while finals will run on Saturday.

Glenbrook South’s Sam Iida is one of the biggest names to watch. The Arizona commit was the runner-up in the 200 IM and 500 free last year, and will swim both this weekend. He’s the top seed in the 200 IM (1:48.81) and the 4th seed in the 500 (4:36.50), and he’ll get a great race against last year’s champ Colton Paulson of Notre Dame, the top 500 seed this year with a 4:32.36. Iida will also be aiming for the 200 IM record of 1:48.08, while Paulson is the top seed in the 200 free (1:39.85).

Meanwhile, one of the most highly-anticipated races is the 100 breaststroke, where New Trier’s Charlie Scheinfeld will go head-to-head with St. Charles North’s Will Myhre. A sophomore, Myhre threw down a 54.95 in prelims, then fell by .05 to Scheinfeld at night in finals, 55.90 to 55.95. Scheinfeld is the top seed at 55.56, just ahead of Myhre at 55.89, which should shape up to be a fantastic race on Saturday.

‘Bama-commit Tyler Sesvold of Wheaton Academy is the top seed in the 100 fly (48.92) and 100 back (49.27), and could win both. The fly, however, has 4th seed Franco Reyes (49.74), a Hinsdale Central senior who won last year with a quick 47.50. Reyes is also tied for the 11th seed in the 50 free (21.38).

Lyons, the defending state champions from last year, will have to go up against strong Hinsdale Central and New Trier teams in a team battle that should be very close.