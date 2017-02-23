2017 W. Pac-12 Championships Day 2 Up/Mid/Downs: Stanford Puts 9 Up

2017 WOMEN’S PAC-12 CHAMPIONSHIPS

For those unfamiliar with swimming terminology, the concept of “Ups” and “Downs” is a good way to track which teams performed best at prelims. In prelims, swimmers qualify for one of three finals heats: the top 8 finishers make the A final, places 9 through 16 the B final and places 17 through 24 the C final. In finals, swimmers are locked into their respective final, meaning a swimmer in the B heat (spots 9-16) can only place as high as 9th or as low as 16th, even if they put up the fastest or slowest time of any heat in the final.

With that in mind, we’ll be tracking “Ups,” “Mids” and “Downs” after each prelims session. “Up” refers to swimmers in the A final, “Mid” to swimmers in the B final and “Down” to swimmers in the C final.

Stanford will look to extend their lead over Cal tonight after putting up 9 A-finalists and 14 total swims. While the Bears have 7 championships finalists, they have the highest total with 15 scoring swims. They’ll be looking to capitalize off their B-final points, where they have 6 swimmers to Stanford’s 1. Diving and relays will also be a factor in the team battle, so keep that in mind as we wait to see hwo things shake out tonight.

The race for 3rd could get interesting between USC, Arizona, and UCLA. USC sits in 3rd, leading the Wildcats and Bruins by just 6 points. The Trojans have the highest number of “ups” with 4 to Arizona’s 2 and UCLA’s 1, but the Wildcats have the highest total with 13 scoring swims to UCLA’s 9 and USC’s 8.

DAY 2 WOMEN’S UP/MID/DOWNS:

NOTE: Does not include results from women’s platform diving prelims.