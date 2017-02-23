2017 Arena Pro Swim Series Resumes In Indianapolis, March 2-4

Several standouts from the 2016 U.S. Olympic Swimming Team and 20-plus USA Swimming National Team members highlight the expected field of the 2017 arena Pro Swim Series at Indianapolis, set for March 2-4 at the Indiana University Natatorium on the campus of IUPUI.

Eleven Team USA members from last summer’s Rio Olympic Games are slated to compete in Indianapolis, including individual medalists Nathan Adrian (Bremerton, Wash./California Aquatics), Anthony Ervin (Valencia, Calif./SwimMAC Carolina), Katie Meili (Colleyville, Texas/New York Athletic Club), Cody Miller (Las Vegas, Nev./Badger Swim Club) and Josh Prenot (Santa Maria, Calif./California Aquatics).

Additional 2016 U.S. Olympians expected to swim include Molly Hannis (Santa Rosa, Calif./Tennessee Aquatics), Hali Flickinger (Spring Grove, Pa./Athens Bulldog Swim Club), Melanie Margalis (Clearwater, Fla./Saint Petersburg Aquatics), Jacob Pebley (Corvallis, Ore./California Aquatics), Tom Shields(Huntington Beach, Calif./California Aquatics) and Kelsi Worrell (Westampton, N.J./Cardinal Aquatics).

The three-day meet opens Thursday, March 2 and continues through Saturday, March 4, with daily prelims at 10 a.m. ET followed by finals at 7 p.m. Single- and all-session tickets are on sale now online.

Two days of television coverage from Indianapolis will air on same-day delay on NBC Sports Network – Friday, March 3 at 10:30 p.m. ET and Saturday, March 4 at 7:30 p.m. All three finals sessions also will be streamed live via NBC Sports, while a live webcast of the entire meet also will be available at usaswimming.org.

In total, approximately 500 swimmers will swim in Indianapolis, including expected international Olympians such as Penny Oleksiak of Canada, Adam Peaty of Great Britain, Federica Pellegrini of Italy and Daiya Seto of Japan.

On the local front, a number of Indianapolis-area standouts are expected to compete in the meet, including National Junior Team members Jack Franzman (Zionsville, Ind./Zionsville Swim Club) and Drew Kibler (Carmel, Ind./Carmel Swim Club).

This event is the second of five stops of the 2017 arena Pro Swim Series. Seto and Margalis are the current series leaders with 20 and 19 points, respectively, after strong performances last month in Austin, Texas.

The arena Pro Swim Series scoring system awards eligible swimmers prize money and points based on first-, second-, and third-place performances at each meet in the Championship final only. The prize money and scoring system is as follows: First place, $500 (five points); second place, $300 (three points) and third place, $100 (one point).

At 2017 Phillips 66 Nationals, the point totals will double to 10 points for first place, six for second and two points for third place. The final series tally will be computed after the 2017 Phillips 66 National Championships, slated for June 27-July 1 in Indianapolis, and the prizes will be awarded at that time.

The top eligible male and female overall point total winners in the series will earn a one-year lease of a BMW vehicle, as well as a $10,000 series bonus. Complete series rules are available at usaswimming.org.

About USA Swimming

