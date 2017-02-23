Ledecky Downs Pac-12 Meet Record with 4:28 in 500 Free Prelims

  February 23rd, 2017

2017 WOMEN’S PAC-12 CHAMPIONSHIPS

As expected, Stanford’s Katie Ledecky led the Cardinal charge in the 500 free prelims on day 2 of the 2017 Pac-12 Women’s Swimming and Diving Championships in Federal Way, Washington. Ledecky cruised to a 4:28.37, topping the field by nearly 10 seconds and setting a new Pac-12 Meet Record. That cleared the former mark of 4:31.90 set by Cierra Runge in 2015.

Tonight, Ledecky will get a chance to chase her own NCAA and American Record in the final. The record currently stands at a 4:26.46, which she set back in November at the Ohio State Invite.

Ledecky led a sweep of the top 3 seeds by Stanford freshmen. Katie Drabot took 2nd in prelims, blasting a 4:37.49 to take 3 seconds off her previous best time. Also breaking 4:40 for the 1st time was Megan Byrnes, who dropped nearly 2 seconds to finish 3rd this morning with a 4:39.66. The Cardinal makes up half of the championship heat, as sophomore Leah Stevens qualified 6th, clocking a 4:40.36 to knock 3 seconds off her previous best time.

1 Comment

marklewis

Chasing her goal times must be what pushes Katie in the 500, because the other swimmers are so far behind, eating her bubbles.

She’s in a League of Her Own.

11 minutes 41 seconds ago
