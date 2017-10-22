2017 College Challenge: Sunday Live Recap

2017 College Challenge

Saturday, October 21-Sunday, October 22

Uytengsu Aquatics Center, Los Angeles, CA

25 yards

Day 2 of the 2017 College Challenge kicks off this morning at 10:30 a.m., with Pac-12 in the lead 155-141.

The men’s 1000 free will feature a rematch of yesterday’s tight 500 filed, with Zane Grothe, Sean Grieshop, Mitch D’Arrigo, True Sweetser, Clark Smith, and Grant Shoults duking it out. Amongst many highlights, we’ll see Tom Shields try his hand at a 200 free out of lane 1, and the surging Maggie Aroesty in lane 4 for the 100 breast.

Lia Neal and Abbey Weitzeil will vie for the 50 free win on the women’s side, while the men’s race is wide open with 32-year-old Matt Grevers in lane 3 — with nine years on the next oldest swimmer in the race. The USA’s Murphy-Miller-Moffitt-Neal 200 mixed medley relay team will go head-to-head with Pac-12’s Ungur-Hoppe-Hu-Weitzeil team in what’s sure to be a fun race.

