2017 Women’s ACC Championships: Day 3 Finals Live Recap

2017 ACC Women’s Swimming & Diving Championships

Monday, February 13 – Thursday, February 16

Georgia Tech Aquatic Center, Atlanta, GA (Eastern Standard Time)

Prelims 10AM / Finals 6PM

Championship Central

Psych Sheet

Live Results

List of Events

Live on ACC Network Extra 6 – 8:30PM

Day Three of the 2017 ACC Women’s Swimming and Diving Championships commences tonight in Atlanta, Georgia, at the Georgia Tech Aquatic Center. The NC State women will begin the third finals session with a 67-point lead over second place Virginia. North Carolina sits in third, just a point-and-a-half behind Virginia.

The women’s swimmers will compete tonight in the 400 IM, 100 fly, 200 freestyle, 100 breast, 100 back, and 400 medley relay. In between the 100 back and 400 medley relay, men’s diving will compete in the 3-meter springboard.

Women’s 400 IM

Virginia Tech freshman Reka Gyorgy stepped up big for the Hokies in her first conference meet. Through the butterfly leg, Virginia’s defending champion Kaitlyn Jones held the lead, but Gyorgy broke ahead on the backstroke and never looked back, winning in 4:04.97 to Jones’ 4:06.80. Also swimming sub-4:10 was NC State’s Hannah Moore, who picked up bronze in 4:09.10.

Louisville’s Rachel Bradford-Feldman chased down UNC’s Catherine Hulsey with a 27.83 split on the final 50. She clocked in at 4:10.11 to out-touch Hulsey (4:10.16) by 5 hundredths.

Women’s 100 Fly

Women’s 200 Free

Mallory Comerford, Louisville, 1:41.70 Leah Smith, Virginia, 1:43.29 Jessica Hespeler, Virginia tech, 1:44.37

Women’s 100 Breast

[TBA] [TBA] [TBA]

Women’s 100 Back

[TBA] [TBA] [TBA]

Men’s 3-Meter Diving

[TBA] [TBA] [TBA]

Women’s 400 Medley Relay