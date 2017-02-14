Race Video: Caeleb Dressel Anchors Medley Relay with 17.90 Split

2017 SEC SWIMMING & DIVING CHAMPIONSHIPS

Tuesday, February 14 – Saturday, February 18

Allan Jones Intercollegiate Aquatic Center, Knoxville, TN (Eastern Time Zone)

Prelims 10AM / Finals 6PM

Defending Champion: Florida men (4x), Texas A&M women (results)

Florida junior Caeleb Dressel opened up the first night of the 2017 SEC Championships with a bang. The fastest man ever in the 50 and 100 yard freestyle events split 17.90 anchoring Florida’s 200 medley relay to a first place finish on Tuesday night. That’s just a hair off of the 17.86 Vlad Morozov split four years while swimming for USC at the 2013 NCAA’s.

We’ve already gotten quite a few comments asking for video. Ask, and ye shall receive. You can watch Dressel’s insane comeback in the video above. Florida is in lane two, second from the top.

As original reported by Lauren Nedeigh:

MEN’S 200 MEDLEY RELAY

Florida- 1:23.44 Alabama- 1:23.52 Texas A&M- 1:23.91

The Florida Gators were in 7th place before Caeleb Dressel dove into the water as their freestyle anchor. Swimming fans watched as Dressel tore through the water, making his way to the finish in an incredible 17.90 50 freestyle split. At the touch, he had successfully brought the Gators back, as they won the race in 1:23.44 over Alabama (1:23.52). Bama freshman Zane Waddell threw down a fast split of his own, clocking an 18.59 free split to help the Crimson Tide earn silver.

The Texas A&M men also fielded an 18-mid anchor, as senior Cory Bolleter clocked an 18.62 to win a tight race for bronze ahead of Tennessee (1:24.08) and Missouri (1:24.11).