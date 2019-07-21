19 Janelle Rudolph Announces Verbal Commitment to Stanford in 2020-21

Fitter and Faster Swim Clinics is the proud sponsor of SwimSwam’s College Recruiting Channel and all commitment news. For many, swimming in college is a lifelong dream that is pursued with dedication and determination. Fitter and Faster is proud to honor these athletes and those who supported them on their journey.

Janelle Rudolph from Bellevue, Washington has announced her intention to swim for Stanford University beginning in the fall of 2020.

“I am overjoyed to announce my verbal commitment to swim and study at Stanford University! I can’t express enough my profound appreciation and gratitude that I have for my family, coaches, teachers and friends for their incredible support throughout the years. GO CARD!! #fearthetree”

Rudolph has developed into one of the top sprinters in the high school class of 2020. She is our 19th overall recruit on our most recent top-20 list, not having made the cut at all for our first edition. A rising senior at Bellevue High School, Rudolph is a six-time individual state champion having never lost an event at the Washington 3A Girls Swimming and Diving State Championships. Throughout her high school career, her time progression has been outstanding. As a freshman she began her crusade with wins in the 50 free (23.59) and 100 back (56.34) at the 2016 state meet. She repeated her titles in November 2017 (23.02, 54.80) and November 2018 (22.85, 53.73). At the latter meet, the junior broke the Washington state and meet record of 22.92 that had stood since 2008.

Rudolph swims year-round for PRO Swimming. She is highly versatile with national-level times in 50/100/200 free, 100/200 back, 100 breast, 100 fly, and 200/400 IM. So far this summer, she has already achieved lifetime bests in the LCM 50/200/400 free, 200 back, 100 fly, and 200/400 IM. She went 2:15.12 in the 200 IM in April to earn a 2020 Olympic Trials cut.

Best SCY times:

50 free – 22.47

100 free – 48.93

200 free – 1:46.91

100 back – 52.92

200 back – 1:54.02

100 breast – 1:01.75

200 IM – 1:58.43

Rudolph will join the Cardinal with fellow class of 2024 verbal commits Isabel Gormley, Lillie Nordmann, Regan Smith, and Samantha Pearson. This group will pack a considerable punch in the 50/100/200 freestyles giving Stanford a wide range of possibilities for relays. It is also a class that could continue to load up the IM finals at NCAAs and the Cardinal might develop Rudolph in this direction.

