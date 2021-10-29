17-Yr-Old David Popovici Puts Up 46.77 Romanian Record In SCM 100 Free

2021 FINA WORLD CUP STOP #4 – KAZAN

Thursday, October 28 – Saturday, October 30th

Kazan Aquatics Palace, Kazan, Russia

Prelims: 10 am local / 3 am ET

Finals: 6 pm local / 11 am ET

SCM (25m)

Results

While Australian ace Kyle Chalmers was blowing away the men’s short course meters 100 freestyle World Record with his mighty 44.84 performance, another record was broken further down the line.

Making his 2021 FINA World Cup debut, Olympic finalist David Popovici of Romania hit a new lifetime best and national record tonight.

Posting a time of 46.77, 17-year-old Popovici placed 5th in the race, getting under the 47-second threshold for the first time in his young career.

Popovici busted out a PB already this morning, punching a swim of 47.62 to make it into the final in 7th place. That already took over the previous Romanian standard of 47.70 Marius Radu put on the books at the 2015 European Short Course Championships.

Flash forward to tonight’s race and Popovici opened in 22.73 and brought it home in a blistering 24.04. Only WR-setting Chalmers was faster on the back half with the Aussie posting 23.44 in a league of his own. As such, Popovici’s time tonight hacked nearly another second off his time and he is now entering World Junior Record territory.

The WJR stands at the 46.11 Kliment Kolesnikov registered in 2018 with plenty of time left as Popovici just turned 17 in September.