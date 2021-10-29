2021 FINA World Cup – Kazan: Day 2 Finals Live Recap

2021 FINA WORLD CUP STOP #4 – KAZAN
- Thursday, October 28 – Saturday, October 30th
- Kazan Aquatics Palace, Kazan, Russia
- Prelims: 10 am local / 3 am ET
- Finals: 6 pm local / 11 am ET
- SCM (25m)
The penultimate night of finals on the 2021 FINA World Cup circuit in Kazan figures to be an exciting one, particularly in the men’s 100 freestyle.
In that event, Australian Kyle Chalmers is targeting the world record after recording the third-fastest swim ever—.09 off the all-time mark in 45.03—last week in Doha. Chalmers set a new Oceanic and Australian Record in the 50 free on Thursday, clocking 20.68, so he’s clearly on top form.
Chalmers paced the prelim field in 46.74, with several top names joining him in tonight’s final, including Russians Vladislav Grinev and Kliment Kolesnikov, and Romanian youngster David Popovici.
If Chalmers gets his hand on the wall first, it will mark four straight wins in the event for the World Cup circuit. Also in contention of sweeping their respective event for the World Cup today is Kira Toussaint in the women’s 100 backstroke, Madi Wilson in the women’s 200 free and Matt Sates in the men’s 200 IM.
Sates will battle Japan’s Daiya Seto, the World Cup Record holder, for the first time in the 200 IM for the first time here in Kazan.
WOMEN’S 400 IM – TIMED FINAL
- World Cup Record: 4:18.94, Mireia Belmonte (ESP), 2017
MEN’S 1500 FREE – TIMED FINAL
- World Cup Record: 14:15.49, Mykhailo Romanchuk (UKR), 2016
MEN’S 50 BACK – FINAL
- World Cup Record: 22.61, Peter Marshall (USA), 2009
WOMEN’S 200 FREE – FINAL
- World Cup Record: 1:50.43, Sarah Sjostrom (SWE), 2017
MEN’S 200 IM – FINAL
- World Cup Record: 1:51.09, Daiya Seto (JPN), 2018
WOMEN’S 100 BACK – FINAL
- World Cup Record: 55.23, Shiho Sakai (JPN), 2009
MEN’S 50 BREAST – FINAL
- World Cup Record: 25.25, Cameron van der Burgh (RSA), 2009
WOMEN’S 50 FLY – FINAL
- World Cup Record: 24.38, Therese Alshammar (SWE), 2009
MEN’S 100 FREE – FINAL
- World Cup Record: 44.95, Vladimir Morozov (RUS), 2018
WOMEN’S 100 BREAST – FINAL
- World Cup Record: 1:02.36, Ruta Meilutyte (LTU)/Alia Atkinson (JAM), 2013/2016
MEN’S 200 FLY – FINAL
- World Cup Record: 1:48.56, Chad Le Clos (RSA), 2013