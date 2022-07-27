Subscribe to SwimSwam Magazine

17 Year Old Ilya Kharun Swims 1:56.66 Men’s 200 Butterfly: #7 17-18 All-Time

2022 US SUMMER NATIONALS

Sandpipers of Nevada’s Ilya Kharun swam a 1:56.66 in the men’s 200 butterfly tonight at US Nationals in Irvine. His time tonight makes him the #7 17-18 year old 200 butterflier of all time.

17-18 All-Time Rankings

  1. Luca Urlando 1:53.84
  2. Michael Phelps 1:53.93
  3. Bobby Bollier 1:55.67
  4. Jack Levant 1:55.89
  5. Andrew Seliskar 1:55.92
  6. Luke McClure 1:56.63
  7. Ilya Kharun 1:56.66

Kharun had previously sat at #13 in the 17-18 age group as he swam a 1:57.47 in this morning’s prelims session. Notably, Kharun is only 17 and sat at #36 in the 15-16 age group as he swam a 2:00.81 in January of this year.

His swim tonight earned him a second place finish as Gabriel Jett swam a 1:54.37 to win. Notably, Kharun swam the event at 2022 US International Team Trials in April where he swam a 1:58.97 to finish 12th. Prior to this summer, Kharun had never been under the 2:00 mark.

Kharun is committed to Arizona State for fall 2023. He also set a National Age Group (NAG) record back last year in the SCY 100 butterfly swimming a 45.59.

Kharun’s 200 butterfly progression:

  • 2:18.45 June 2018
  • 2:16.56 June 2019
  • 2:01.24 July 2021
  • 2:00.81 January 2022
  • 1:58.97 April 2022
  • 1:57.47 Prelims July 2022
  • 1:56.66 Finals July 2022

