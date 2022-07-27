17 Year Old Ilya Kharun Swims 1:56.66 Men’s 200 Butterfly: #7 17-18 All-Time

2022 US SUMMER NATIONALS
- Tuesday July 26 – Saturday, July 29, 2018
- William Woollett Aquatics Center, Irvine, CA
- Prelims 9 AM / Finals 5 PM (U.S. Pacific Time)
Sandpipers of Nevada’s Ilya Kharun swam a 1:56.66 in the men’s 200 butterfly tonight at US Nationals in Irvine. His time tonight makes him the #7 17-18 year old 200 butterflier of all time.
17-18 All-Time Rankings
- Luca Urlando 1:53.84
- Michael Phelps 1:53.93
- Bobby Bollier 1:55.67
- Jack Levant 1:55.89
- Andrew Seliskar 1:55.92
- Luke McClure 1:56.63
- Ilya Kharun 1:56.66
Kharun had previously sat at #13 in the 17-18 age group as he swam a 1:57.47 in this morning’s prelims session. Notably, Kharun is only 17 and sat at #36 in the 15-16 age group as he swam a 2:00.81 in January of this year.
His swim tonight earned him a second place finish as Gabriel Jett swam a 1:54.37 to win. Notably, Kharun swam the event at 2022 US International Team Trials in April where he swam a 1:58.97 to finish 12th. Prior to this summer, Kharun had never been under the 2:00 mark.
Kharun is committed to Arizona State for fall 2023. He also set a National Age Group (NAG) record back last year in the SCY 100 butterfly swimming a 45.59.
Kharun’s 200 butterfly progression:
- 2:18.45 June 2018
- 2:16.56 June 2019
- 2:01.24 July 2021
- 2:00.81 January 2022
- 1:58.97 April 2022
- 1:57.47 Prelims July 2022
- 1:56.66 Finals July 2022