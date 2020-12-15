Subscribe to SwimSwam Magazine

16-Yr-Old Dekkers Blasts 2:07.82 200 Fly To Lower Own Aussie Age Record

2020 QUEENSLAND CHAMPIONSHIPS

16-year-old Elizabeth Dekkers already made major waves in the women’s 200m fly here in Brisbane but she got another chance to do more damage tonight in the same event.

While competing on the first day of individual events at these 2020 Queensland Championships, Dekkers crushed a new Australian national age record in the women’s 200m fly.

Newmarket Racers’ Dekkers stopped the clock in a mighty 2:08.46. That overwrote the previous All Comers record for 16-year-0lds, which was represented by the 2:08.54 Miyu Nakano blasted way back in 2014.

The previous Aussie Age Record for 16-year-olds stood at the 2:08.58 Samantha Hammill logged even further back in 2008.

But Dekkers’ achievement came in the 200m fly race specifically for 16-year-olds while tonight she got another bite at the apple with open category. And she took full advantage.

Splitting 1:01.75/1:06.07, Dekkers obliterated her 2:08.46 from just days ago and instead went full sub-2:08 with a monster 2:07.82. That time not only establishes a new Aussie Age Record but it also handily let Dekkers defeat Olympian Emma McKeon who settled for silver in 2:09.39.

Dekkers’ time renders the teen just outside the top 10 performers all-time for her nation of Australia but it does situate Dekkers as the 3rd faster swimmer in the world this season.

2020-2021 LCM Women 200 Fly

YuCHN
Liyan
10/01
2:06.83
2Zhang
Yifan		CHN2:06.9910/02
3Suzuka
Hasegawa		JPN2:07.8210/02
4Boglarka
Kapas		HUN2:07.9712/08
5Elizabeth
Dekkers		AUS2:08.4612/13
View Top 26»

For perspective, the 2:07.82 from Dekkers tonight would rank her as the 4th fastest American 15-16-year-old ever in this event.

