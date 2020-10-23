15-year-old Cavan Gormsen Post 4:43.85 in the 500 Free to Climb All-Time List

2020 MR LIAC Cappy’s Big Race Invite

October 17-18, 2020

Freedom Pool, East Meadow, NY

Course: SCY

Results available on Meet Mobile “2020 MR LIAC Cappy’s Big Race Invite”

Several swimmers from Long Island Aquatic Club posted nation leading times at the Cappy’s Big Race Invite last weekend.

The highlight of the meet came in the 500 freestyle, where 15-year-old Cavan Gormsen posted a final time of 4:43.85 to post the second-fastest time in the country in any age-group. Gormsen also joined the all-time top 100 swims in 15-16 age-group history, ranking 71st with her time.

Gormsen also swam the 1000 freestyle and the 1650 freestyle. In the 1000, she swam to a time of 9:53.74, getting under the 2019 Summer Junior Nationals cut in the event. In the mile, Gormsen posted her third Junior Nationals cut of the weekend, finishing in 16:19.29.

Junior National Team member Tess Howley also posted several impressive swims. In her signature event, the 200 butterfly, Howley swam to a best time of 1:55.03. With this, she cut .2 off of her old best. Howley now owns the fastest time in the country, regardless of age, by over 2 seconds, surpassing 100/200 backstroke World Record-holder Regan Smith (1:57.88).

Howley also posted times of 4:51.85 in the 500 freestyle and 1:56.30 in the 200 backstroke. Her 500 time cut almost 3 seconds off of her previous best time and ranks 9th in the country across all age-groups. Howley’s 200 backstroke time ranks 2nd in the county for the season, and cut over a second off of her best.

Other Highlights: