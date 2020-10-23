SwimSwam Pulse: NCAA vs ISL Poll Comes Down To A Single Vote

SwimSwam Pulse is a recurring feature tracking and analyzing the results of our periodic A3 Performance Polls. You can cast your vote in our newest poll on the SwimSwam homepage, about halfway down the page on the right side, or you can find the poll embedded at the bottom of this post.

Our most recent poll asked SwimSwam readers to pick whether they were more excited for the ISL or the NCAA swim season:

RESULTS

Question: Which swim season are you more excited for?

2020-2021 NCAA Season – 50.1%

2020 ISL Season – 49.9%

It’s the closest poll we’ve ever had, with SwimSwam voters split between excitement for the NCAA and ISL seasons.

By a single vote, the NCAA season bested the ISL season.

That’s a good sign for the ISL, as SwimSwam readers are generally extremely engaged in NCAA swimming. But it also might speak to an NCAA season that is as uncertain as it has ever been. With at least one team (Arizona State) sitting the entire year out, it’s unclear whether teams will actually be able to hold conference or NCAA Championship meets. The coronavirus pandemic has ruled out all competition beyond two-team dual meets for at least this fall, and that’ll rob the NCAA season of some of its usual luster.

The ISL is also probably riding high after its highly-followed season openers last weekend, while college swimming hasn’t really had any major events yet beyond some fast intrasquads and some sparse dual meets.

