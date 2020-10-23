SwimSwam Pulse: NCAA vs ISL Poll Comes Down To A Single Vote

SwimSwam Pulse is a recurring feature tracking and analyzing the results of our periodic A3 Performance Polls. You can cast your vote in our newest poll on the SwimSwam homepage, about halfway down the page on the right side, or you can find the poll embedded at the bottom of this post.
Our most recent poll asked SwimSwam readers to pick whether they were more excited for the ISL or the NCAA swim season:
RESULTS
Question: Which swim season are you more excited for?
- 2020-2021 NCAA Season – 50.1%
- 2020 ISL Season – 49.9%
It’s the closest poll we’ve ever had, with SwimSwam voters split between excitement for the NCAA and ISL seasons.
By a single vote, the NCAA season bested the ISL season.
That’s a good sign for the ISL, as SwimSwam readers are generally extremely engaged in NCAA swimming. But it also might speak to an NCAA season that is as uncertain as it has ever been. With at least one team (Arizona State) sitting the entire year out, it’s unclear whether teams will actually be able to hold conference or NCAA Championship meets. The coronavirus pandemic has ruled out all competition beyond two-team dual meets for at least this fall, and that’ll rob the NCAA season of some of its usual luster.
The ISL is also probably riding high after its highly-followed season openers last weekend, while college swimming hasn’t really had any major events yet beyond some fast intrasquads and some sparse dual meets.
I like the jackpot concept, but they need to make it a little harder to get and off the table for skins. Right now, the majority of races have a jackpot award. They should shoot for less then a third of races.
And make sure it doesn’t apply to money. Stealing money from other swimmers i horrible and goes against the purpose of the league – make pro swimming more accessible to more people.
I think the problem with that is the flat base rate. If you pay all swimmers the same basic, you won’t get the Dressels and Sjostroms turning up unless there’s serious bonuses on the table.
Personally I think reducing everyone’s base slightly, having jackpots made much harder and then paying really big jackpot bonuses from a central pool (accrued from the basic rate reductions) would work better, assuming you don’t just put more money in.
Sjostrom and Dressel are already doing well with money. All the firsts and seconds they get add up.