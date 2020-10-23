Subscribe to SwimSwam Magazine

SwimSwam Pulse: NCAA vs ISL Poll Comes Down To A Single Vote

SwimSwam Pulse is a recurring feature tracking and analyzing the results of our periodic A3 Performance Polls. You can cast your vote in our newest poll on the SwimSwam homepage, about halfway down the page on the right side, or you can find the poll embedded at the bottom of this post.

Our most recent poll asked SwimSwam readers to pick whether they were more excited for the ISL or the NCAA swim season:

RESULTS

Question: Which swim season are you more excited for?

  • 2020-2021 NCAA Season – 50.1%
  • 2020 ISL Season – 49.9%

It’s the closest poll we’ve ever had, with SwimSwam voters split between excitement for the NCAA and ISL seasons.

By a single vote, the NCAA season bested the ISL season.

That’s a good sign for the ISL, as SwimSwam readers are generally extremely engaged in NCAA swimming. But it also might speak to an NCAA season that is as uncertain as it has ever been. With at least one team (Arizona State) sitting the entire year out, it’s unclear whether teams will actually be able to hold conference or NCAA Championship meets. The coronavirus pandemic has ruled out all competition beyond two-team dual meets for at least this fall, and that’ll rob the NCAA season of some of its usual luster.

The ISL is also probably riding high after its highly-followed season openers last weekend, while college swimming hasn’t really had any major events yet beyond some fast intrasquads and some sparse dual meets.

 

Below, vote in our new A3 Performance Pollwhich asks voters for their opinion on the new ISL jackpot rules:

How do you feel about ISL jackpot rules? (can select multiple)

View Results

Loading ... Loading ...

legend-long-2

ABOUT A3 PERFORMANCE

A3 Performance is an independently-owned, performance swimwear company built on a passion for swimming, athletes, and athletic performance. We encourage swimmers to swim better and faster at all ages and levels, from beginners to Olympians.  Driven by a genuine leader and devoted staff that are passionate about swimming and service, A3 Performance strives to inspire and enrich the sport of swimming with innovative and impactful products that motivate swimmers to be their very best – an A3 Performer.

The A3 Performance Poll is courtesy of A3 Performance, a SwimSwam partner

4
Leave a Reply

Subscribe
Notify of
4 Comments
oldest
newest most voted
Inline Feedbacks
View all comments
IU Swammer
1 hour ago

I like the jackpot concept, but they need to make it a little harder to get and off the table for skins. Right now, the majority of races have a jackpot award. They should shoot for less then a third of races.

5
0
Reply
PVSFree
Reply to  IU Swammer
49 minutes ago

And make sure it doesn’t apply to money. Stealing money from other swimmers i horrible and goes against the purpose of the league – make pro swimming more accessible to more people.

10
0
Reply
Togger
Reply to  PVSFree
33 minutes ago

I think the problem with that is the flat base rate. If you pay all swimmers the same basic, you won’t get the Dressels and Sjostroms turning up unless there’s serious bonuses on the table.

Personally I think reducing everyone’s base slightly, having jackpots made much harder and then paying really big jackpot bonuses from a central pool (accrued from the basic rate reductions) would work better, assuming you don’t just put more money in.

1
0
Reply
SAMUEL HUNTINGTON
Reply to  Togger
14 seconds ago

Sjostrom and Dressel are already doing well with money. All the firsts and seconds they get add up.

0
0
Reply

About Jared Anderson

Jared Anderson

Jared Anderson swam for nearly twenty years. Then, Jared Anderson stopped swimming and started writing about swimming. He's not sick of swimming yet. Swimming might be sick of him, though. Jared was a YMCA and high school swimmer in northern Minnesota, and spent his college years swimming breaststroke and occasionally pretending …

Read More »

Don't want to miss anything?

Subscribe to our newsletter and receive our latest updates!

Want to take your swimfandom to the next level?

Subscribe to SwimSwam Magazine!