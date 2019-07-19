14-Year-Old Zoe Skirboll Wins Twice on Day 1 of Piscataway Sectionals

The Speedo Sectional Championships

July 18-21st, 2o19

Piscataway, NJ

Long Course Meters

Results on MeetMobile

Zoe Skirboll, a 14-year-old from Racer X Aquatics, swam the women’s 200 IM, 100 free, and 100 breast, winning the IM and breast. Skirboll won the first event of the meet, the women’s 200 IM, clocking a 2:19.15 to break 2:20 for the first time in her career. She was out quick, splitting a 29.38 on the fly leg, and following it up with a 38.05 backstroke split. Skirboll split 39.28 on the fly leg and 32.44 on free. She then went on to win the 100 breast, touching in 1:12.22, a little off her personal best of 1:10.46. Skirboll also came in 3rd in the 100 free, finishing in 57.77 (57.62 prelims), almost a second off her best time of 56.80. In all, Skirboll raced 7 times on the first day of the meet, also splitting 27.11 to lead-off the 200 free relay.

Annemarie Schnoor won the women’s 100 free, posting a personal best of 57.08. The time marked a big drop for Schnoor, a Towson University swimmer, who had a personal best of 57.99 before the meet. Rutgers’ Abigail Kilgallon won the women’s 800 free by 5 seconds, clocking an 8:50.49. That swim was a personal best for Kilgallon by over 2 seconds, as her PB before the meet was 8:52.91.

Rider University’s Kyle Iorizzo won the men’s 1500, finishing in a personal best of 15:48.55. Iorizzo’s race knocked a full 11 seconds off his personal best of 15:59.84, which he set back in 2017. 16-year-old Dare Rose (Scarlet Aquatics) won the men’s 200 IM, touching in 2:06.20, over two seconds ahead of the rest of the field. Rose has a personal best of 2:05.57.

Kimani Gregory (Racer X Aquatics) won the men’s 100 free, touching in 51.59. His time was just .01 seconds off what he did in prelims, and was close to his personal best of 50.90. Noah Houskeeper (Denison University) took the men’s 100 breast in 1:04.62. Houskeeper dropped significantly from his 1:05.29 best time, which he swam last Summer.

TEAM SCORES – DAY 1 (TOP 5)

COMBINED

Scarlet Aquatics – 523 Racer X Aquatics – 244 Crimson Aquatics – 194 X-Cel Swimming – 122 Towson University – 110

MEN

Scarlet Aquatics – 283 Racer X Aquatics – 116 Crimson Aquatics – 111 X-Cel Swimming – 78 Peddie Aquatic Association – 52

WOMEN