1:01/2:10 Breaststroker Holly Jansen Verbally Commits to Texas

Holly Jansen of Arlington, Virginia has made a verbal commitment to swim in the University of Texas class of 2022. Jansen swims for West Potomac High School and the Potomac Marlins club team.

“I knew when I was younger I wanted to go to the University of Texas. The coaches and the team had helped me so much during my recruiting process and there is no other team I would rather be with. Austin holds so many opportunities, I cannot wait to see what the next four years hold for me. Go longhorns! Hook’em.”

A USA Swimming Scholastic All-American, Jansen is coming off a junior season that saw her place second in the 200 IM (2:03.25) and third in the 100 breast (1:02.31) at the 2017 VHSL 6A State Meet. In club swimming she won the 50/100/200 breast events at the 2017 Dolfin ISCA Junior National Championship Cup in March. She also placed third in the 200 IM and fourth in the 200 free, and notched best times in all five events.

Top SCY times:

50 breast – 28.33

100 breast – 1:01.11

200 breast – 2:10.86

200 IM – 2:01.32

200 free – 1:49.55

The Longhorns’ class of 2022 is beginning to take shape; in addition to Jansen, Texas has received verbal commitments from Grace Ariola, Julia Cook, and Kendall Shields.

