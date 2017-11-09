1 Hoosier Men Remain Undefeated, #9 Women Fall to #18 Notre Dame

MEET STATS

Complete results

Hosted by Indiana University (Bloomington, IN)

November 9, 2017

Scores: Men IU 186, Cincinnati 57 IU 146, Notre Dame 95 Notre Dame 182, Cincinnati 61 Women Notre Dame 123, IU 120 IU 190, Cincinatti 53 Notre Dame 205, Cincinnati 38



RECAP

A clash of Midwestern swimming and diving programs took place today in Bloomington, Indiana, as the Hoosiers (#1 men, #9 women) hosted the Notre Dame Fighting Irish (#13 men, #18 women) and Cincinnati Bearcats. The Hoosier men remain undefeated (6-0), while the Hoosier women narrowly fell to Notre Dame by a mere 3 points, and move to 3-3 on the season.

MEN’S MEET

The Hoosier men got off to a strong start, winning the 200 medley relay by more than 3 seconds, which would set the tone for the meet. They would then go 1-2-3 in the 200 free behind Mohamed Samy (1:37.71), Vini Lanza (1:38.10), and Ian Finnerty (1:38.95). Standout Blake Pieroni recorded two individual wins in the 200 IM (1:47.07) and 100 free (43.17). Pieroni’s 100 free victory was more than 1.5 seconds ahead of second place (44.76). Lanza won the 100 fly in 47.48, Finnerty took the 100 breast (54.99), and the Hoosier men finished the meet with a win in the 200 free relay (1:20.31), with three of their four legs splitting under 20 seconds.

Olympian Michael Hixon won the 1-meter springboard by nearly 100 points (483.10), and also grabbed the 3-meter title with a 398.70.

For the Fighting Irish, freshman Zach Yeadon took the 1000 free in an impressive 9:05.21, followed by another individual win in the 500 free (4:26.24). In addition, junior Daniel Speers won the 50 free (20.22) and sophomore Jack Montesi took the 100 back (49.16).

WOMEN’S MEET

After dropping the 200 medley relay to Indiana, Notre Dame bounced back to go 1-2 in the 1000 free with strong swims from freshman Lindsay Stone (9:56.17) and senior Molly Treble (9:56.76). Sophomore Abbie Dolan, who took down Mallory Comerford earlier this year, clocked another impressive 200 free (1:45.94) to beat Olympian Kennedy Goss by more than two seconds (1:47.99). Dolan returned for another individual victory in the 100 free (49.30). The Fighting Irish women clinched the meet and showed their depth with 1st (1:32.08) and 3rd place (1:32.84) finishes in the 200 free relay. The slowest leg of all eight splits from the A and B relays was a respectable 23.65 from the lead-off swimmer on Notre Dame’s B relay.

For the Hoosiers, Olympian Lilly King led a podium sweep in the 200 IM (2:02.31), and also touched first in her signature event the 100 breast (1:00.28). Junior Ali Rockett also picked up two individual victories, winning the 100 backstroke (53.55) and 50 free (23.17).

Fellow Olympian Jessica Parratto won both the 1-meter (309.50) and 3-meter springboard (348.15) events.

PRESS RELEASES

Courtesy of IU Athletics:

BLOOMINGTON, Ind. – The No. 1/9 Indiana University men’s and women’s swimming and diving teams earned three team victories in a double-dual meet against No. 13/18 Notre Dame and Cincinnati on Thursday afternoon in Bloomington, Ind. at the Counsilman-Billingsley Aquatic Center.

The No. 1-ranked IU men’s team (6-0) extended their dual-meet win streak to 19-straight, beating No. 13 Notre Dame, 146-95, and Cincinnati, 146-95. The No. 9-ranked Hoosier women’s team (3-3) took down Cincinnati, 190-53, but were edged by No. 18 Notre Dame, 123-120.

Three Hoosier swimmers won two individual events on the day, with Blake Pieroni , Lilly King and Ali Rockett pacing the Indiana effort. On the day, IU won 15 individual events and three of the four relays.

Pieroni continued his stellar start to the season, posting NCAA B cut times in wins in the 100 freestyle (43.17) and 200 IM (1:47.07). Pieroni’s mark in the 200 IM ranks as the 10th-best time in the nation this year.

King added two more wins to her season on Thursday, winning the 100 breaststroke with a NCAA B cut time of 1:00.28 and the 200 IM with a mark of 2:02.31. Rockett had a great meet for the Hoosiers, winning the 100 back with a NCAA B cut time of 53.55 and the 50 freestyle with a season-best mark of 23.17.

Mohamed Samy won the 200 freestyle with a NCAA B cut of 1:37.71, while Vini Lanza touched first in the 100 butterfly with a NCAA B cut of 47.48. Ian Finnerty continued his dominance in the 100 breast, winning with a NCAA B cut mark of 54.99.

On the women’s side, Kennedy Goss won the 500 freestyle with a time of 4:50.59 and then notched a NCAA B cut, placing second in the 200 free with a mark of 1:47.99.

Christine Jensen tied for first in the 100 butterfly, touching the wall with a season-best time and NCAA B cut of 54.27.

In the diving well, Jessica Parratto and Michael Hixon were dominant, sweeping the diving events for the Hoosiers with NCAA Zones qualifying scores.

Hixon was stellar in the 3-meter dive, winning with a season-best total of 483.10 that ranks sixth all-time in Indiana program history. He also won the 1-meter dive, scoring a 398.70.

Parratto had her best meet of the year, winning with season-high scores. Parratto won the 1-meter with a total of 309.50 and the 3-meter with a 348.15.

Freshman Andrew Capobianco registered a pair of NCAA Zones qualifying scores, placing third in the 1-meter with a season-best 334.40 and fourth in the 3-meter with a season-high of 332.90. James Connor placed second in the 3-meter dive, posting a NCAA Zones qualifying mark with a season-best 392.10.

The Hoosiers made it a clean sweep in the 200 medley relay, as both the men’s and women’s relays touched first. The women’s relay of Marie Chamberlain , King, Jensen and Grace Haskett won with a time of 1:40.49. The Indiana men’s relay of Samy, Pieroni, Bruno Blaskovic and Ali Khalafalla won with a mark of 1:28.75.

In the 200 freestyle relay, the Hoosier men’s team of Blaskovic, Khalafalla, Lanza and Patrouch won with a time of 1:20.31.

The No. 1/9 Indiana University men’s and women’s swimming and diving teams will be back in action on Nov. 16-18 at the Early Bird Invitational, hosted by Purdue University.

Courtesy of Notre Dame Athletics:

BLOOMINGTON – A competitive tri-dual meet headed toward the final competition of the fall semester did little to slow down the University of Notre Dame men’s and women’s swimming and diving teams on Thursday. The No. 18 Irish women swept the day against No. 9 Indiana and Cincinnati, beating the host Hoosiers 123-120 and the Bearcats 205-38. The No. 13 Notre Dame men’s squad added a spirited split, downing Cincinnati 182-61 while staying neck-and-neck with No. 1 Indiana in a 146-95 defeat.

On the men’s side, Zachary Yeadon was a double-winner in both the 500 free (4:26.24) and 1000 free (9:05.21) events. Daniel Speers added a win in the 50 free, swimming a season-best time in competition of 20.22 for the race victory. Jack Montesi paced a 1-2 Notre Dame (5-2) finish in the 100 back by touching the wall in 49.16.

The Notre Dame (6-1) women’s squad featured strong performances across the board in its meet sweep. The ‘A’ entry in the 200 free relay of Abbie Dolan, Rachel Wittmer, Katie Smith and Carly Quast clocked in at 1:32.08 to take the event win over host Indiana. Dolan and the Irish claimed the top-four spots in the 100 free, as the Notre Dame sophomore posted a 49.30 time for the race victory. Dolan was a double-winner individually after adding a title in the 200 free, notching a season-best with a time of 1:45.94. Erin Sheehan claimed a share of the top time in the 100 fly, swimming a season-best 54.27 to tie for first place. Lindsay Stone added a Notre Dame win in the 1000 free, clocking a winning time of 9:56.17.

Coach Litzinger Said

“Today was a great team win for our women. Our ladies were competitive every race and continued to find a way. It was exciting and every event from the 50 free to the 3m diving was contested. IU is a very well-coached team and tough team. I am proud of the women’s efforts, and am looking forward to our performances at Ohio State next weekend.

“Our men had a tall order to fill and fell a bit short. We still had some great swims and were solid on the boards. I am excited to see what we can do next week.”

Top Irish Performances

Women’s 200 Medley Relay – The Notre Dame ‘A’ entry of Carly Quast, Meghan O’Donnell, Cailey Grunhard and Sofia Revilak placed second with a time of 1:41.66. The ‘B’ Irish squad featuring Alice Treuth, Sherri McIntee, Erin Sheehan and Katie Smith claimed third in 1:42.98.

Men’s 200 Medley Relay – Notre Dame’s ‘B’ entry of Will Cumberland, Garrett Clarke, Matt Grauslys and Daniel Fujan claimed runner-up honors with a time of 1:31.94.

Women’s 1000 Freestyle – Lindsay Stone brought home a Notre Dame event win in 9:56.17. Molly Treble took runner-up honors after clocking in at 9:56.71, with Ellie Berdusco fifth after swimming the distance in 10:16.29.

Men’s 1000 Freestyle – Zachary Yeadon earned a four-second win on behalf of Notre Dame, touching the wall at 9:05.21. Sadler McKeensecured a fifth-place result with his time of 9:21.28.

Women’s 200 Freestyle – Abbie Dolan earned her first individual victory of the meet, clocking a winning time of 1:45.94. Lauren Heller placed third with a time of 1:48.74, with Skylar Fore in fourth at 1:49.69.

Men’s 200 Freestyle – Aaron Schultz was the top Notre Dame finisher in fourth with a time of 1:39.22. Tabahn Afrik was narrowly behind with a fifth-place time of 1:39.79.

Women’s 50 Freestyle – Notre Dame swept places two through four in the sprint distance. Kelly Jacob led the way for the Irish in 23.28. Sofia Revilak was third with a time of 23.30, and Rachel Wittmer placed fourth at 23.35.

Men’s 50 Freestyle – Daniel Speers notched a race victory for Notre Dame, posting a time of 20.22 for his fastest in competition in the distance this season. Justin Plaschka finished third after registering a time of 20.36.

Women’s 200 IM – Kyra Sarazen paced all Notre Dame finishers in fourth with a time of 2:04.71. Nicole Smith earned a share of fifth place with a time of 2:04.90.

Men’s 200 IM – Will Cumberland finished as the race runner-up with a time of 1:49.37. Nick Milikich placed third at 1:50.53, with Joe Turk in fourth after logging a time of 1:51.71.

Women’s 1-Meter Diving – Kelly Straub scored 279.45 points for Notre Dame to place second overall. Claire Andrews finished third with 269.05 points, with Erin Isola fifth with 248.30 points.

Men’s 1-Meter Diving – Joe Coumos scored a season-high 368.80 points to finish in third place.

Women’s 100 Butterfly – Erin Sheehan shared the race win with a time of 54.27. Rachel Wittmer checked in third with a time of 54.47, and Nicole Smith followed in fifth with a time of 55.08.

Men’s 100 Butterfly – Justin Plaschka was the event runner-up after clocking in at 48.08. Matt Grauslys placed third at 48.64, with Brendan Santana finishing fifth at 49.20.

Women’s 100 Freestyle – Abbie Dolan won her second individual event of the day with a time of 49.30. Skylar Fore was the runner-up behind Dolan at 50.75, with Lauren Heller in third at 51.01.

Men’s 100 Freestyle – Tabahn Afrik paced all Notre Dame swimmers with a runner-up time of 44.76.

Women’s 100 Back – Alice Treuth placed second overall in the event with a time of 54.20. Carly Quast claimed a share of third place in 55.21.

Men’s 100 Back – Jack Montesi led a strong Notre Dame effort with a winning time of 49.16. Will Cumberland followed in second after posting 49.34. Nick Milikich was fifth with a time of 50.57.

Women’s 500 Free – Molly Treble was the first Notre Dame competitor to the wall, placing second with a time of 4:52.10. Lindsay Stone finished third in 4:57.57, with Ellie Berdusco fifth after clocking in at 4:58.43.

Men’s 500 Free – Zachary Yeadon won his second distance race of the meet with a victorious time of 4:26.24. Sadler McKeen placed third overall with a time of 4:30.84.

Women’s 3-Meter Diving – Kelly Straub placed second after scoring a total of 281.95 points. Claire Andrews finished third with a score of 272.85 points.

Men’s 3-Meter Diving – Joe Coumos secured runner-up honors after scoring 381.90 points.

Women’s 100 Breast – Meaghan O’Donnell led all Notre Dame finishers in second place with a time of 1:01.79. Sherri McIntee placed third with a time of 1:03.32.

Men’s 100 Breast – Garrett Clarke paced Notre Dame in fourth place, notching a time of 56.40.

Women’s 200 Free Relay – The Notre Dame ‘A’ entry of Abbie Dolan, Rachel Wittmer, Katie Smith and Carly Quast clocked in at 1:32.08 to take the event win over host Indiana. The Irish ‘B’ entry of Kelly Jacob, Skylar Fore, Erin Sheehan and Nicole Smith took third in 1:32.84.

Men’s 200 Free Relay – The Notre Dame ‘A’ entry of Daniel Speers, Justin Plaschka, Tabahn Afrik and Daniel Fujan went to the wire against Indiana in a runner-up effort in 1:20.72.

Up Next

Notre Dame finishes up competition in the fall semester at the Ohio State Invitational, scheduled for Nov. 17-19 in Columbus, Ohio.

Courtesy of Cincinatti Athletics:

BLOOMINGTON, Ind. – University of Cincinnati swimming and diving was up against top-ranked competition on Thursday against Indiana and Notre Dame in Bloomington, Indiana. Both Indiana and Notre Dame’s men’s and women’s teams are ranked nationally.

The Bearcat men fell 182-61 to Notre Dame and 186-57 to Indiana. UC women fell 205-38 to the Fighting Irish and 190-53 to the host Hoosiers.

// TOP FINISHES

• Chris Bready put forth the second-fastest time in the 1,000 freestyle, coming in at 9:09:27

• The men’s 200 medley relay team of Remington Oland, Zach Hostoffer , George Epsly and Ryan Hammond finished third

• Hostoffer put forth a second-place performance in the 100 breaststroke, getting to the wall in 56:24

// UP NEXT

• The Bearcat swimmers return home to the Keating Aquatic Center to host the Bearcat Midseason Invitational Thursday, November 16 – Saturday, November 18, with the competition taking place in the afternoons and evenings. UC’s divers will be competing at the Missouri Diving Invitational those same three days.

// FALL COMPETITION COMING TO A CLOSE

• After the competitions scheduled for November 17-19, UC will have just one other weekend of events before the calendar turns. Swimming has the US Winter Nationals November 29 – December 2 while diving will be at the Miami Diving Invitational that same time.

• The Bearcats return to action January 12 at Miami (Ohio)

• Keating Aquatic Center will see its first action of the spring semester on Friday, January 19 when Cincinnati hosts Virginia Tech and Xavier