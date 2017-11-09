Harvard’s Schuyler Bailar Named to Out Magazine’s 2017 Out100

Harvard swimming‘s Schuyler Bailar has been named to Out Magazine’s 2017 Out100 List. Bailar, a breaststroker and vocal trans rights advocate is the first openly trans athlete to compete on an NCAA Division I men’s team.

You can see the full 2017 Out100 List here.

Bailar is competing in his junior year at Harvard. Outside of the pool, he travels throughout the country giving speeches about diversity.

“When I was coming out, I searched everywhere for someone like me, but I found no one…” he told Out. “I want them to see a picture of me and think, He exists. I can, too.”

Out Magazine, one of the foremost LGBTQ publications in the United States, curates its Out100 list of the most influential LGBTQ individuals each year. Bailar is one of two athletes on the 2017 list; tennis legend Billie Jean King earned this year’s Out100 Lifetime Achievement Award.

As a recruit, Bailar, a member an NCAP national age group record setting-relay, generated a lot of interest from Division I teams before landing with the Harvard men’s team under coach Kevin Tyrrell.

You can learn more about Schuyler in our SwimSwam profile from his freshman year, or you can watch his featured documentaries on 60 Minutes and The Olympic Channel.