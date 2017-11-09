Video: Fixing Your Backstroke

This week we are talking Backstroke. The most overwhelming reason why swimmers aren’t swimming at the highest level with their backstroke is stroke tempo. That is exactly what this weeks drill fixes. The spin drill works to rev up your backstroke arms and teach you how it feels to be at max tempo. Special thanks to Morgan Kaisrlik for joining the Phlex team and beautifully explaining this weeks drill.
