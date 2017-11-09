Savannah Breaststroker Dillon Hall Verbals to Florida State Seminoles

Dillon Hall, a Savannah, Georgia native, has verbally committed to swim for the Florida State Seminoles as part of the Class of 2022. Hall was one of the top age group swimmers out of the State of Georgia, and looks to have regained his stride just in time to join the Seminole ranks in Tallahassee, Florida. Hall announced his verbal commitment via his Instagram account:

Stoked to announce my verbal commitment to swim at Florida State University next year! I'd like to thank my family,friends,and coaches! Without them this dream would not be a reality. A post shared by Dill (@dillon__hall) on Oct 24, 2017 at 5:00pm PDT

Hall’s club team is Georgia Coastal Aquatic Team, where Stanford freshman Brennan Pastorek also hails from. Hall has a total of three boys’ 11-12 year old age group records in the State of Georgia, including the 200 breast (2:16.78), 200 IM (2:03.93), and 400 IM (4:22.84). He is primarily a breaststroker, with a U.S. Open standard in the 100 meter breaststroke (1:04.86), but had a nearly 3-second drop in the 200 meter IM this past August (from a 2:10.48 to a 2:07.85). That 200 meter IM swim qualifies for Winter Short Course Nationals. Hall’s best times are:

Event SCY LCM 50 Breast 26.44 30.10 100 Breast 57.15 1:04.86 200 Breast 2:05.50 2:24.60 200 IM 1:55.50 2:07.85

As a 13-year-old, Hall had already clocked a 4:46.23 in the 500 yard free, so his conditioning should be there for the 200 breast and 400 IM. He has also gone 52.90 in the 100 yard fly, which indicates he may become highly versatile for the Seminoles as he continues to develop under a collegiate training program.

Hall will join Izaak Bastian, Cooper de Ryk, Karol Ostrowski, Kuba Książek, Matthew Strickland, Zander Minano, and Jake Adcock as part of Florida State’s men’s swimming and diving team for the Class of 2022.

