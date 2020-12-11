Zionsville Swim Club’s Will Modglin Hits Trials Cut with 56.42 100 Back

2020 OLY Winter Invite

December 10-13th, 2020

Elkhart, IN

SCY (LCM Time Trials on Thursday Night)

Results on MeetMobile “2020 OLY Winter Invite”

Thursday Night LCM Time Trials on MeetMobile, “2020 OLY Winter Invite TIME TRIALS LONG COURSE”

Michigan-based OLY is hosting an invite in Elkhart, IN this weekend. Kicking off the action on Thursday was a series of Long Course Meters (LCM) time trials session.

Last night’s time trials were highlighted by Zionsville Swim Club 16-year-old Will Modglin grabbing his first Olympic Trials cut. Modglin raced the LCM 100 back in the 2nd session of time trials, dropping 1.82 seconds from his personal best. He finished in 56.42, sneaking in under the 2020 Olympic Trials cut of 56.59. He swam a very well-paced race, splitting 27.78 on the first 50, and coming within 1 second of that, splitting 28.64 on the 2nd 50. Modglin also swam a personal best in the men’s 200 back, finishing in 2:03.53. He had a previous best of 2:05.91, marking a 2.38 second drop. The swim came close to giving Modglin another Trials event, as the OT cut sits at 2:02.99.

ZSC 17-year-old Elyse Heiser narrowly missed the Olympic Trials cut in the women’s 100 back, but she dipped under the 1:03 mark for the first time. Heiser also swam a very consistent race, taking it out in 31.18, and coming home in 31.77 for a final time of 1:02.95. The OT cut currently sits at 1:02.69.

Irish Aquatics 14-year-old Lily Christianson posted the fastest time in the women’s 50 free, 26.37, which was a little off her best of 26.02. Elkhart United Aquatics 12-year-olds Alayna Riggins posted a new lifetime best of 27.64, marking her first sub-28 second performance. The men’s 50 free saw two swimmers dip under 24 seconds for the first time. Greater Columbus Swim Team 18-year-old Natanas Gaver swam a 23.89, undercutting his previous best of 24.14. He tried the race again in the 2nd session, swimming 23.90 in that race. Irish Aquatics Gage Hannewyk, 17, swam a 23.92, also coming in under his previous best of 24.08.

OLY 17-year-old Auben Nugent took the men’s 100 fly in a personal best of 56.11. The swim comes in well under Nugent’s previous best of 57.74. Nugent brought the race back very well, splitting 29.29 after taking the race out in 26.82. Charlie Krone, a Zionsville 16-year-old, produced a massive drop with a 57.89 in the 100 fly. Krone had a personal best of 1:00.32, marking the first time he broke 1:00, 59, and 58 in his career.

Milan Swim Club 16-year-old Andrew Dobrzanski had another of the monster drops last night. Dobrzanski swam a 1:04.29 in the men’s 100 breast, coming in way under his previous best of 1:07.22, which he swam in the summer of 2019.

Reagan Mattice, a 16-year-old out of ZSC, dropped from her personal best of 1:03.17 in the women’s 100 free, hitting the wall in 59.82.