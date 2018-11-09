World Cup Tokyo: Xu Jiayu Lowers Own Chinese NR in 200 Back

2018 FINA WORLD CUP TOKYO

While competing on day 1 of the FINA World Cup stop in Tokyo Japan, dominant Chinese backstroker Xu Jiayu lowered his own national record in the men’s 200m back en route to gold.

Entering tonight’s finals session, Xu’s personal best and previous NR rested at the 1:49.08 to represent the first time the 23-year-old delved under the 1:50 threshold. This evening, however, Xu took things to an entirely different level, dipping into the 1:48 territory with a winning effort of 1:48.32.

That was enough to hold of former world champion in the event, Mitch Larkin of Australia, who settled for silver in 1:48.51. Both men represent the only swimmers of the field to dip under 1:50 on the night.

On the list of top performances of all-time, Xu’s 1:48.32 checks-in at #22, while on the all-time performers, Xu is now 8th fastest in history.

Splits from his previous national record of 1:49.08 include 52.34/56.74, while tonight’s result was comprised of 52.22/56.10, showing a vast improvement on Xu’s maintaining his speed on the back-end.

Xu wears the crown in the world rankings this season over Mitch Larkin, Japan’s Ryosuke Irie and any other would-be contender at this point.

2018-2019 SCM MEN 200 BACK

MitchellAUS
LARKIN
10/26
1.49.07
2Ryosuke
iRIE		JPN1.50.1509/28
3Jorden
MERRILEES		AUS1.51.3210/26
4Radoslaw
KAWECKI		POL1.52.4209/28
5Grigory
TARASEVICH		RUS1.52.4509/28
View Top 26»

In This Story

Leave a Reply

About Loretta Race

Loretta Race

After 16 years at a Fortune 1000 financial company, long-time swimmer Retta Race decided to change lanes and pursue her sporting passion. She currently is Coach for the Northern KY Swordfish Masters, a team she started up in December 2013, while also offering private coaching. Retta is also an MBA …

Read More »

Don't want to miss anything?

Subscribe to our newsletter and receive our latest updates!