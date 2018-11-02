Xu Jiayu Shows 200 Prominence Again, Clocking Chinese National Record

2018 FINA WORLD CUP – BEIJING

While competing on day 1 of the 2018 FINA World Cup Series stop in Beijing, 23-year-old Xu Jiayu clocked a new Chinese National Record in the men’s short course meters 200 backstroke.

After clocking a morning effort of 1:54.33 to casually take the top seed, Xu cranked out a mega-big time performance of 1:49.08 to beat out Australian rival Mitch Larkin, who settled for silver in 1:50.72.

Registering splits of 52.34/56.74, Xu’s time of 1:49.08 smashed his previous career fastest of 1:50.61 he earned way back in 2014 at this same meet. His time tonight now sits only behind the aforementioned Larkin by .01 in the current season rankings and also now ranks the 5-time gold medalist from the 2018 Asian Games as the 16th fastest performer of all-time in the event.

Xu has been earning his international hardware more in the 100m back sprint, including Olympic silver in Rio, as well as gold at last year’s long course World Championships in Budapest. But, his 200m has steadily been coming along, both in long course and in short course. His gold medal-garnering effort of 1:53.99 in Jakarta not only gave him Asian Games gold, but it entered the Chinese swimming history books as the new LCM National Record.