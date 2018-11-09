Morozov On A Tear In Tokyo, Produces 50 Free World Cup Record

2018 FINA WORLD CUP TOKYO

Later in the same session where he tied his own World Record in the men’s 100m IM, Russian dynamo Vlad Morozov fired off a new World Cup Series Record in the 50m freestyle to end the night.

His time of 20.51 is what stood as the WC Record heading into tonight’s final, a time the 26-year-old Morozov clocked just last month in Budapest. Tonight, the Russian found a way to shave .02 off of that mark and register a new standard of 20.49.

Morozov held off American Michael Andrew and Australian Kyle Chalmers, who were both gunning for the gold in Tokyo this evening. Andrew settled for silver in 21.05 while Chalmers touched just .04 behind the American long course national champion in 21.09.

Morozov already sits as the 3rd fastest performer ever in the SCM 50 freestyle event, holding a personal best of 20.31 that only sits behind all-time leader Florent Manaudou of France and Roland Schoeman of South Africa. Manaudou holds the World Record in 20.26 from 2014, while Schoeman’s personal best of 20.30 from 2010 still remains ahead of Morozov.