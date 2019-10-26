World Championships Silver Medalist Matsumoto Clocks 200 Free JPN Record

61ST JAPANESE SHORT COURSE SWIMMING CHAMPIONSHIPS

Saturday, October 26th & Sunday, October 27th

Tatsumi International Swimming Center

SCM

In addition to Olympic medalist and double world champion Daiya Seto taking down the Japanese national record and Asian record in the men’s 400m IM, Katsuhiro Matsumoto knocked down the Japanese standard in the men’s 200m freestyle tonight in Tokyo.

While competing on the opening night of the 2-day Japanese Short Course Swimming Championships, 22-year-old Matsumoto topped the men’s 200m free podium in a new lifetime best mark of 1:42.41. Splitting 49.60/52.81, Matsumoto’s effort shaved .10 off of Kosuke Hagino‘s previous national record of 1:42.51 that’s been on the books since 2014.

Matsumoto took the 200m free silver at this year’s FINA World Aquatic Championships in Gwangju, Korea. He produced a time there of 1:45.22 to clock a new national standard, so tonight represents his 2nd appearance in the record books of Japan.

The next closest competitor to Matsumoto tonight was Kotari Takahashi, who touched in 1:45.33, while Yasuhira Takarada rounded out the top 3 in 1:45.51.

Matsumoto’s time tonight would have placed 6th at the 2018 Short Course World Championships.