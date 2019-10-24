Two-Time World Champion Daiya Seto Ready For JPN Short Course C’ships

61st JAPANESE SHORT COURSE SWIMMING CHAMPIONSHIPS

Saturday, October 26th & Sunday, October 27th

Tatsumi International Swimming Center

SCM

Entries (in Japanese)

The 61st Japanese Short Course Swimming Championships are slated for this weekend in Tokyo, with some of the nation’s biggest aquatic stars set to compete.

Last year the meet served as the Short Course World Championships Trials, where this year there is no selection at stake. However, 200m fly SCM World Record holder Daiya Seto has said he is in terrific shape after having spent the past several weeks stateside in Flagstaff, Arizona training at altitude. We’ll see how that translates to his performances this weekend in the 200m and 400m IM events.

He’ll be joined by his IM partner-in-crime Kosuke Hagino, who is still getting back in shape after having taken an almost 5-month hiatus to take care of mind and body. Hagino competed at the Tokyo stop of the FINA World Cup, as well as at a domestic meet called the Niigata Sprint last week where he took the men’s 50m fly race.

Additional notable athletes listed on the entries include Katsumi Nakamura, Shinri Shioura, Ippei Watanabe, Katsuhiro Matsumoto, Juran Mizohata, Yasuhiro Koseki, Shoma Sato, Kengo Ida, Tomomi Aoki, Waka Kobori, Chihiro Igarashi, Sayaka Akase, Reona Aoki, Suzuka Hasegawa, Sakiko Shimizu, Aya Sato, Yui Ohashi.