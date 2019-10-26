Matsui Becomes First-Ever Japanese Man Under 21 Seconds In SCM 50 Free

61ST JAPANESE SHORT COURSE SWIMMING CHAMPIONSHIPS

Saturday, October 26th & Sunday, October 27th

Tatsumi International Swimming Center

SCM

Day 1 of the 2019 Japanese Short Course Swimming Championships brought a spectacular 400m IM swim by double world champion Daiya Seto, as well as a new 200m free national record by Katsuhiro Matsumoto. You can read about their respective efforts below:

Also in action at the Tatsumi International Swimming Center was Kosuke Matsui of Niigata University.

The 25-year-old fired off the fastest 50m freestyle time of his career, nailing a result of 20.95 to top the podium tonight. That mark represents the first time ever a Japanese man has been under the 21-second threshold in this event, with the previous national record represented by the 21.16 logged by Katsumi Nakamura last year.

Matsui finished in 2nd place at this same meet last year, taking silver in a time of 21.47. Tonight it was Shinri Shioura who earned runner-up status in a time of 21.28 while Nakamura touched in 21.49 to round out tonight’s top 3.

Matsui’s time would have placed 4th at the 2018 Short Course World Championships and falls just outside the list of top 25 performers all-time.