Indiana Adds 2021 Verbal Commitment from 3x GHSA Champion Henry Bethel

Henry Bethel from Dalton, Georgia has announced his verbal commitment to Indiana University for 2021-22. He will join Josh Matheny in the class of 2025.

“I am proud to announce my verbal commitment to continue my academic and athletic careers at Indiana University! I am thankful to God and all people who have helped me along my journey through the recruiting process and faith! I am beyond excited to see what the future holds! 🔴⚪️ #hoosierdaddy #cleargogglegang”

A USA Swimming Scholastic All-American from Dalton High School, Bethel won both the 200 IM (1:50.25) and 100 breast (55.60) as a sophomore at the 2019 GHSA 6-7A State Championships last February. He also anchored the winning 200 free relay (20.46) and contributed to the runner-up 200 medley relay (25.51 breaststroke leg). In club swimming, where he represents Carpet Capital Aquatics Club, Bethel is a Junior Nationals-or-faster qualifier in the 100/200 breast, 100 back, 200 IM, and 100/200 free. At Speedo Junior Nationals this summer he achieved PBs in the 100m free (52.30), 100m back (58.29), 100m breast (1:03.48), 200m breast (2:25.20), and 200m IM (2:06.02). He came in 16th in the 100 breast and 17th in the 200 IM.

In short-course season he competed at NCSA Spring Championship in the 200 free, 200 back, 50/100 breast, and 100/400 IM. He finished 9th in the 100 breast and took home new PBs in the 200 free, 200 back, 50/100 breast, and 100 IM.

Top SCY times:

50 breast – 26.33

100 breast – 54.72

200 breast – 2:04.80

200 IM – 1:50.25

100 free – 48.01

200 free – 1:40.79

Bethel would have scored at B1G Championships in the 100 breast (C final). It took 1:58.88 in the 200 breast, 1:47.41 in the 200 IM, and 43.85/1:36.58 in the 100/200 freestyle to score at the 2019 conference meet. Bethel and Matheny will join a Hoosiers breaststroke group that has attracted and developed such talent over the years as Lilly King, Cody Miller, Ian Finnerty, and Emily Weiss.

