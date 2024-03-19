Women’s NCAA Preview, NSW Champs, and Regan Smith in the NCAA | SWIMSWAM BREAKDOWN

This week on the SwimSwam Breakdown, we preview the 2024 Women’s NCAA Championships, review the New South Wales Championships, and predict if Regan Smith will rejoin the NCAA.
- 0:00 SwimSwam Breakdown Introduction
- 0:19 Women’s NCAA Preview
- 17:30 NSW Championships
- 29:25 Japanese Trials
SINK or SWIM
- 32:03 Will Kaylee McKeown go 1-and-1 in the backstroke events in Paris?
- 34:38 Will Leon Marchand swim both the 200Br Semi and the 4×200 Free Relay in Paris?
- 40:39 Should the US give out bronze medals at the Olympic Trials?
- 43:27 Will Regan Smith Re-enter the NCAA?
The real rivalry is Gretchen vs the record books