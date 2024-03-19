Subscribe to SwimSwam Magazine

Women’s NCAA Preview, NSW Champs, and Regan Smith in the NCAA | SWIMSWAM BREAKDOWN

This week on the SwimSwam Breakdown, we preview the 2024 Women’s NCAA Championships, review the New South Wales Championships, and predict if Regan Smith will rejoin the NCAA.

  • 0:00 SwimSwam Breakdown Introduction
  • 0:19 Women’s NCAA Preview
  • 17:30 NSW Championships
  • 29:25 Japanese Trials

SINK or SWIM

  • 32:03 Will Kaylee McKeown go 1-and-1 in the backstroke events in Paris?
  • 34:38 Will Leon Marchand swim both the 200Br Semi and the 4×200 Free Relay in Paris?
  • 40:39 Should the US give out bronze medals at the Olympic Trials?
  • 43:27 Will Regan Smith Re-enter the NCAA?

Swemmer
28 seconds ago

The real rivalry is Gretchen vs the record books

About Coleman Hodges

Coleman Hodges

Coleman started his journey in the water at age 1, and although he actually has no memory of that, something must have stuck. A Missouri native, he joined the Columbia Swim Club at age 9, where he is still remembered for his stylish dragon swim trunks. After giving up on …

