What Do Division I Swimmers And Divers Get For Making NCAAs?

2024 WOMEN’S NCAA SWIMMING AND DIVING CHAMPIONSHIPS

The Women’s NCAA Swimming and Diving Championships begin tomorrow night in Athens, Georgia. What do they get as a gift?

Florida International University posted the gift box from the NCAA for this year’s championships. In recent years, participants have been given “points” to receive gifts typically at the end of the meet. These points could be used for numerous smaller items or one larger item. Examples of past gifts earned from these points included air fryers, massage guns, sunglasses, kitchen appliances, and other goodies.

This year, the NCAA has given a gift box before the meet. The gift box includes a Yeti with the meet shown on it, an NCAA patch, a qualifier medallion, Ray Ban sunglasses, a towel, and a Powerade water bottle.