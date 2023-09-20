Wisconsin-La Crosse Adds Commitment from David Evans for 2023

Fitter and Faster Swim Camps is the proud sponsor of SwimSwam’s College Recruiting Channel and all commitment news. For many, swimming in college is a lifelong dream that is pursued with dedication and determination. Fitter and Faster is proud to honor these athletes and those who supported them on their journey.

After taking a gap year to move to North Carolina and train year-round for the first time, Michigan native Davin Evans has announced that he will be returning to the Midwest this fall to swim at the University of Wisconsin-La Crosse. Evans is originally from Houghton, Michigan, and was a three-sport athlete at Houghton High School.

“Excited to share that I will be attending UW-La Crosse this fall. After a much needed gap year I can’t wait to get back to school and I’m so fortunate to continue swimming as well! A big shout-out to my friends, family, and coaches for helping me get this far. Go Eagles!!”

Over the summer, Evans was a multiple-event finalist at the 2023 North Carolina Long Course Senior Championships. His top finish at the meet came in the 200 breast where he swam to a new lifetime best of 2:30.84 in finals. He also added a second lifetime best in the prelims of the 100 breast, qualifying for finals as the 17th seed with a time of 1:09.20.

Evans also swam to multiple new personal best at the short course edition of the meet in February. In addition to new best times in the 100 free (51.59) and 200 IM (2:07.79), he was a finalist in the 100 breast (1:00.05), narrowly missing his lifetime best of 59.86.

Top SCY Times

100 free – 51.59

200 free – 1:50.95

100 breast – 59.86

200 breast – 2:13.75

200 IM – 2:07.27

400 IM – 4:32.51

Evans will be joining a La Crosse program coming off of a third-place finish at the 2023 Wisconsin Intercollegiate Athletic Conference (WIAC) Swimming and Diving Championships. The team was led at the meet by junior Will Quackenbush who finished as the runner-up in the 100 free, took bronze in the 200 free, and was fifth in the 50 free.

When he joins the team this fall, Evans will help provide solid depth across the breaststroke events. At the 2023 WIAC Championships, his lifetime bests would have put him just outside of the A-final.

