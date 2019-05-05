Wisconsin Adds to Class of 2024 with Emily Ecker of the Portland Porpoises

Fitter and Faster Swim Clinics is the proud sponsor of SwimSwam’s College Recruiting Channel and all commitment news. For many, swimming in college is a lifelong dream that is pursued with dedication and determination. Fitter and Faster is proud to honor these athletes and those who supported them on their journey.

Emily Ecker of the Portland Porpoise Swim Club has verbally committed to the University of Wisconsin-Madison for 2020.

“I am thrilled to announce my verbal commitment to swim and study at the University of Wisconsin. I would like to thank my parents and coaches for helping me along this path. Go Badgers!”

TOP TIMES

200y free – 1:49.40

500y free – 4:50.00

1000y free – 9:57.41

1650y free – 16:38.03

200y fly – 2:03.67

Ecker is a distance freestyle specialist. Last summer, she placed 24th in the mile at the 2018 Speedo Junior Nationals. At the 2018 Speedo Winter Junior Championships, she finished 16th in the mile.

Last season, Wisconsin was led in the mile by senior Grace Tierney, who was 16:24.70 at B1Gs to place 13th. Ecker would’ve placed 23rd in the mile at the 2019 B1G Champs with her best time. The Badgers also lose Sydney Lofquist, one of their top distance swimmers, while Ecker will have one season of overlap with mid-distance freestyler Madison Waechter.

Ecker is the latest to join a strong class of 2024 for the Badgers, including: #5 Phoebe Bacon, Emma Lasecki, Cal Dunn, Kaylyn Schoof, Mallory Jackson, Ally Penrod, and Alex Anagnostopoulos.

