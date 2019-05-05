Veteran Cseh Pulls Off The 100 Fly/400 IM Double In Trieste

TROFEO DEI 100 ANNI/CALLIGARIS MEMORIAL

Day 2 AM Highlights

Day 2 of the Trofeo Dei 100 Anni/Calligaris Memorial in Trieste, Italy contained two sessions, one in the morning and one in the afternoon, both run as timed finals.

Hungarian Olympic icon Laszlo Cseh pulled off a dirty double of the men’s 100m fly and 400m IM in the morning, claiming gold medals in each. The 33-year-old took the 100m fly in a time of 53.74, beating out yesterday’s 50m free/50m fly double gold medalist Sebastian Sabo, by .19.

Sabo, who holds dual citizenship in Serbia and Hungary, but is representing Hungary here in Trieste, clocked 53.93 to claim runner-up in the 100m fly.

For Cseh’s 400m IM, the Hungarian national record holder clocked 4:29.01, a pedestrian time (by his standards), but solid for the veteran with just the women’s 400m IM in between his 100m fly and this final race of the morning. Cseh’s time falls in line with his in-season 2:03.88 mark that won him gold in yesterday’s 200m IM.

Also winning this morning was Davide Nardini, who put up a time of 26.66 in the men’s 50m back, while Camilla Simicich took the women’s edition of the same event in 30.16.

Marco Belotti clocked 50.99 to win the men’s 100m free, as Claudia Tarzia took the women’s 100m fly in 1:01.73.

Hungarian Zsuzsanna Jakabos was also in the water, following up her 200m IM gold from last night (2:17.77) with a morning win in the 400m IM in 4:52.54.