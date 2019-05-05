Trieste Wraps Up With Additional Wins By Cseh, Jakabos, Megli

TROFEO DEI 100 ANNI/CALLIGARIS MEMORIAL

After taking 2 additional golds this morning in Trieste, topping the men’s 100m fly field in 53.74 and the 400m IM field in 4:29.01, 33-year-old Hungarian Laszlo Cseh topped off his Italian campaign with a 200m fly victory.

Stopping the clock at 2:01.43, Cseh’s time was well-off his season-best of 1:55.91 thrown down at the Hungarian Nationals earlier this Spring, but the time was still quick enough to beat the field here by over 5 seconds.

Fellow Hungarian Olympian Zsuzsanna Jakabos also added more hardware to her meet haul, clinching the 200m fly gold here in 2:15.39, winning by over 7 seconds.

Jakabos will be representing Hungary in the women’s 200m IM and 400m IM at this summer’s World Championships, while Cseh was named to his nation’s roster in the 50m fly, 100m fly and 200m IM.

The host nation got on the board, courtesy of Filippo Megli in the men’s 200m free. The reigning 2019 Italian National Champion in the event hit the wall in 1:49.31 tonight to out-touch teammate Mattia Zuin. Zuin collected runner-up status in 1:49.81, with both men representing the only sub-1:50 outings of the field.

At the Italian National Championships last month, 21-year-old Megli hit a new 200m free personal best of 1:46.56 en route to beating out big gun Gabriele Detti. Megli’s time remains on the season’s world rankings in the 12th slot.

16-year-old Giulia D’Innocenzo also added to her 2-event gold haul from yesterday with another top prize tonight. The teen clocked 1:03.55 to clear the field by over a second in the women’s 100m back. Marco Deano topped the men’s podium in the same event in 58.25.

As for the women’s 200m breast, Alessia Capitanio held off a pair of teenagers, touching in 2:37.95 to Laura Mazzotta‘s 2:38.46 and Giulia Ortuso‘s 2:39.41.

Finally in the women’s 400m free, another teen in Giulia Salin threw down a mark of 4:16.53 for gold. Salin took 4th in this event at last year’s European Junior Championships in Helsinki, racing to a personal best there of 4:12.54.