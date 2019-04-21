Wisconsin Adds Another: Emma Lasecki from Green Bay Commits

Fitter and Faster Swim Clinics is the proud sponsor of SwimSwam’s College Recruiting Channel and all commitment news. For many, swimming in college is a lifelong dream that is pursued with dedication and determination. Fitter and Faster is proud to honor these athletes and those who supported them on their journey.

Momentum can be everything in sports, and right now, Wisconsin and head coach Yuri Suguiyama have a lot of it.

Shortly after the #6 recruit in the class of 2020 Phoebe Bacon announced her commitment to the Badgers on Friday evening, Wisconsin picked up another commitment: Emma Lasecki of the Green Bay Swim Club in Green Bay, Wisconsin.

Lasecki had a pair of top 3 finishes at the Wisconsin Division I High School State Championship meet in November, and rolled that in to 5 Wisconsin state titles at the club-side state championships in late February. That run earned her the 15 & over high point award for the meet with 210 points.

“I could not be more excited to announce my verbal commitment to continue my academic and swimming career at the University of Wisconsin. I would like to thank my friends, family and coaches for the support they have given me through this process. I look forward to what the next four years will bring! Go badgers! ️ 🏻”

Lasecki is a versatile swimmer who is emerging as a butterflier/IMer as she approaches her senior year of high school, and has made most of her progress of late in the short course pool.

Best Times in (Yards/Meters):

100 fly – 54.77/1:02.56

200 fly – 1:58.07/2:17.06

200 IM – 2:01.38/2:02.80

400 IM – 4:17.58/4:54.84

Like her future team, Lasecki has tons of momentum in her short course times. In each of those afore-mentioned times, Lasecki dropped at least a second-and-a-half in her junior season.

Sophomore Best Junior Best 100 fly 56.20 54.77 200 fly 2:00.79 1:58.07 200 IM 2:03.52 2:01.38 400 IM 4:22.86 4:17.58

As for her free relay potential, she was a 52.77 in the 100 free in early February, but didn’t swim the race at the Wisconsin State Championship where she dropped tons of time in her other races. She didn’t swim any relays at that meet, so we don’t have any relay splits to relay on as a projection either.

Lasecki’s best time in the 200 fly would already rank her 7th in Wisconsin program history. While Beata Nelson and Ariana Saghafi will have graduated by the time Lasecki arrives on campus, she will overlap with current sophomore Alex Reddington, who swam a 1:57.4 last season. A 1:58.07 last season would’ve put her in the middle of the B-Final at the Big Ten Championships.

