Winter Nats: Michael Andrew (200 IM) Among Scratches for Day 2 Finals

2017 U.S. WINTER NATIONAL CHAMPIONSHIPS

The 2017 U.S. Winter Nationals continues tonight in Columbus, Ohio with finals of the 500 free, 200 IM, 50 free, and 4×100 medley relay. Among the big scratches for day 2 finals was junior standout Michael Andrew in the 200 IM. In prelims, Andrew took 3rd in the event with his 1:44.27, which would have pitted him against fellow junior star Reece Whitley in the final. However, Andrew also qualified 4th for the 50 free final, and has opted to focus on that race instead. Had he swum both during tonight’s session, he would have been racing in back-to-back events.

With the scratch, Cal’s Jacob Pebley was bumped up from 9th into the championship final. The Bears now have 3 in the final as he’ll join teammates Ryan Murphy and Josh Prenot.

There were only 2 additional scratches for day 2 finals. Matias Koski has opted out of the 500 free after placing 17th in prelims. Koski will instead focus on the 50 free, where he is the 4th seed for finals. After taking 19th this morning, Nick Zito has scratched the 50 free and will focus on the 200 IM where he’s the 7th seed for finals.

2017 U.S. Winter Nationals Day 2 Finals Scratches: