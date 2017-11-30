Division II David Lambert Just .01 Behind Joseph Schooling in 50 Free

2017 TEXAS INVITATIONAL

The individual events at the 2017 Texas Hall of Fame Swimming Invitational began on Thursday morning, and USA Swimming National Team members dominated the racing.

Clark Smith, a Texas post-grad, had the top morning swim in the 500 free at 4:14.40. His undergraduate training partner Townley Haas sits 2nd in 4:15.65 and Liam Egan of Stanford is 3rd in 4:15.95. Smith and Haas finished 1-2 at last year’s NCAA Championship meet at this event. Grant Shoults of Stanford, who was 4th at NCAAs last year, also made the A final with a morning 4:16.66.

In the next event, the men’s 200 IM, Abrahm DeVine qualified 1st in the men’s 200 IM with a 1:43.08. He drove out hard, and was half-a-second better than the field on the front-half. Texas’ Sam Stewart, the best breaststroker in the field, qualified 3rd in 1;45.09, with Arizona’s Nick Thorne in between at 1:44.34. Other notables include Arizona State freshman Grant House, better known as a freestyler, qualifying 7th in 1:46.09.

Then in the men’s 50 free prelims, Joseph Schooling qualified 1st in 19.33. This was Schooling’s 3rd event at NCAAs last year and he finished 3rd. The big attention-grabber, though, was Oklahoma Baptist swimmer David Lambert qualifying 2nd in 19.34. That’s an NCAA “A” cut time, the fastest time nationally in D2 this season by half-a-second. The only swimmer faster than that in the history of Division II swimming is Lindenwood’s Serghei Golban, who split 19.18 on a relay leadoff at the 2016 NCAA Championship meet.

The women’s events started with another National Team member Leah Smith qualifying 1st in the 500 free. She swam 4:30.30, which cleared the field by almost two seconds. Joanna Evans and Evie Pfeifer from Texas were the top collegians in matching 4:40.0s.

Texas-ex Madisyn Cox led the way in the women’s 200 IM in 1;54.61. Wisconsin’s Beata Nelson, the team’s new star after Cierra Runge decided to transfer, qualified 2nd (and as top collegian) in 1:55.16.

Texas took the top 2 spots in the women’s 50 free- Rebecca Millard in 22.32 and Claire Adams in 22.42 – which are both season bests. Millard was the 10th-fastest NCAA-wide in the 50 free last season.