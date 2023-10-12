Winter Juniors Qualifier Hannah Cousins To Stay In-State With Iowa (2024)

Fitter and Faster Swim Camps is the proud sponsor of SwimSwam’s College Recruiting Channel and all commitment news. For many, swimming in college is a lifelong dream that is pursued with dedication and determination. Fitter and Faster is proud to honor these athletes and those who supported them on their journey.

Hannah Cousins has announced her verbal commitment to further her education and swimming career at the University of Iowa. Cousins’ decision keeps her in-state, as she’s from Davenport, Iowa, where she currently attends Davenport Central High School.

Cousins swims a wide range of events at a high level, including sprint to mid-distance freestyle, backstroke, and IM. Last fall, she dipped below the Winter Juniors time standard in the 100 backstroke en route to winning the state title in the event at the Iowa High School State Championships (54.98).

Cousins wrapped up her short course season this year at the Iowa Short Course State Championship in February. She was the runner-up finisher in the 100 fly (55.36) and 400 IM (4:23.51), with her 400 IM marking a massive best time by 13 seconds. Other highlights included the 200 free and 200 backstroke, where she logged best times of 1:50.42 and 2:00.60, respectively.

More recently, Cousins raced at the long course version of the Iowa state meet. She won the 200m backstroke (2:22.88), as well as secured 4th in the 100m back (1:06.26) and 5th in the 400m IM (5:17.66) and 50m free (27.59).

Top SCY Times:

50 free – 23.83

100 free – 51.85

200 free – 1:50.42

100 back – 54.98

200 back – 2:00.60

200 IM – 2:04.34

400 IM – 4:23.51

The Iowa Hawkeyes finished 12th out of 12 teams at the 2023 Big Ten Championships. The team is led by head coach Nathan Mundt, who took over the position after the women’s program was reinstated in 2021.

Cousins is closest to Big Ten scoring range in the 400 IM and 100 back. Iowa’s Kennedy Gilbertson was the top performer in the 100 backstroke with a 27th-place finish out of prelims (54.59). The 400 IM was another event Iowa had no finalists in, as Alix O’Brien finished 30th (4:32.68).

Cousins joins Nora Kemp, Elizabeth Beam, and Rachel Dildine in the Hawkeye’s incoming class next fall. Kemp is also from Iowa, while Beam hails from Wisconsin and Dildine is from Indiana.

