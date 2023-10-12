Virginia HS State Champion H.T. Tragle Sends Verbal To Virginia Tech (2024)

Fitter and Faster Swim Camps is the proud sponsor of SwimSwam’s College Recruiting Channel and all commitment news. For many, swimming in college is a lifelong dream that is pursued with dedication and determination. Fitter and Faster is proud to honor these athletes and those who supported them on their journey.

H.T. Tragle of Leesburg, Virginia, has announced his commitment to swim and study in-state at Virginia Tech next fall. Tragle is currently a senior at Riverside High School, and trains year-round with Nation’s Capital Swim Club.

Tragle is a NISCA All-American and USA Swimming Scholastic All-American. He used to be a tri-sport athlete, as he competed in track and cross country through his freshman year before dedicating all of his time to swimming.

“I am excited to announce my verbal commitment to swim and study at Virginia Tech! I would like to thank my family, coaches, and teammates. I am so grateful to Coach Sergio, Coach Albert and the entire Virginia Tech staff for welcoming me to this incredible family! Go Hokies!”

Tragle swims a wide range of events, but currently owns Winter Juniors cuts in the 50m freestyle, 100m butterfly, and 200y butterfly. He capped off his summer of racing this year at the Futures Championships in Richmond, where he recorded his highest finish in the 100m fly (56.58) and 100m free (52.68) at 18th, notching personal bests in both.

Highlighting his short course season was the NCSA Spring Championships. There, he dropped over a second in the 200 fly to finish 28th (1:49.26), while in the 100 free he clocked a best time of 45.18 to take 18th.

Tragle has also had a successful high school career thus far. In February, he defended his state title in the 100 freestyle with a time of 45.26 in finals. This year, he added a second victory in the 50 freestyle, going a winning time of 20.93 after posting a best time of 20.76 in prelims.

Top SCY Times:

50 free – 20.76

100 free – 45.18

200 free – 1:39.36

100 fly – 49.70

200 fly – 1:49.26

The Hokies were the runner-up finishers at the 2023 ACC Championships, then went on to earn 9th at the NCAA Division I Championships. At this year’s ACCs, it took times of 46.98 and 1:46.49 to make it out of prelims.

Current senior Youssef Ramadan led the fly group last season, as he secured both the ACC and NCAA title in the 100 fly with times of 43.93 and 43.15, respectively. The 200 was a weaker event, with the team’s top finisher at ACCs being Landon Gentry in 5th (1:42.70). Gentry will still be on campus for a year when Tragle arrives.

Tragle joins Danny Bishop, Jakub Poliacik, Pablo Silva, Hayden Sunman, and Jerry Gordon in the Hokie’s incoming class next fall.

If you have a commitment to report, please send an email with a photo (landscape, or horizontal, looks best) and a quote to [email protected] .

About the Fitter and Faster Swim Tour

Fitter & Faster Swim Camps feature the most innovative teaching platforms for competitive swimmers of all levels. Camps are produced year-round throughout the USA and Canada. All camps are led by elite swimmers and coaches. Visit fitterandfaster.com to find or request a swim camp near you.

FFT SOCIAL

Instagram – @fitterandfasterswimtour

Facebook – @fitterandfastertour

Twitter – @fitterandfaster

FFT is a SwimSwam partner.