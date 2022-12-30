Summer Juniors Qualifier Hayden Sunman Commits To Virginia Tech (2024)

Fitter and Faster Swim Camps is the proud sponsor of SwimSwam’s College Recruiting Channel and all commitment news. For many, swimming in college is a lifelong dream that is pursued with dedication and determination. Fitter and Faster is proud to honor these athletes and those who supported them on their journey.

Summer Junior National qualifier Hayden Sunman has announced his verbal commitment to Virginia Tech University beginning in the fall of 2024.

Sunman is currently a junior at Creekside High School, located in St. John’s, Florida. He also trains and competes year-round with Planet Swim Aquatics.

“I’m humbled and overjoyed to announce my verbal commitment to Virginia Tech! I can’t think of anywhere else I’d want to be to further my academic and athletic pursuits. I want to thank my parents who are my biggest supporters, my friends and teammates who challenge me to be better, and all the coaches who have instilled discipline and a deep love for the sport in me. I also want to thank Coach Subirats, Coach Sergio, and the entire staff for their support throughout the process and allowing me this massive opportunity. GO HOKIES🦃🟠#inguswetrust”

Sunman is versatile, but mainly focuses on IM and backstroke events. He recently competed at Speedo Winter Juniors – East, where he clocked best times in 100 back (51.13), 200 back (1:50.05), and 200 IM (1:51.90). He recorded his highest finish in the 400 IM, where he took 56th with a season best time of 4:01.78.

Top SCY Times:

100 back – 51.13

200 back – 1:50.05

200 IM – 1:51.90

400 IM – 3:57.11

Sunman is coming off a successful summer, where he clocked personal bests in all of his primary events at the Cary Futures Championships in July. He posted as high as a 16th place finish in the 400m IM, where he clocked a personal best time of 4:38.14. He also set best times in the 200m IM (2:10.11), 100m fly (57.68), 200m back (2:06.55), and 100m back (59.42). His 200 backstroke time marked a 2022 summer Junior National qualifying time.

The Virginia Tech men placed 3rd out of 12 teams at the 2022 ACC Championship. At last year’s meet, it took a 1:44.89 to advance to finals in the 200 back, and a 3:53.14 to advance in the 400 IM. Sunman is outside of scoring range right now, but still has well over a year to continue improving. The 400 IM and 200 back were both relatively strong events for the Hokie men at last year’s conference meet, as they scored over 70 points in each.

Last season, Filippo Maso led the Hokie men in the 400 IM with a 2nd place finish at ACCs with a 3:42.67. Maso will be gone by the time Sunman arrives, but Nico Garcia Saiz and Landon Gentry will still be there, who have been as fast as 3:52.84 and 4:03.75 so far this season.

Sunman joins Virginia native Jerry (J.C.) Gordon in Virginia Tech’s class of 2028 on the men’s side. Gordon specializes in distance freestyle events, holding a best time of 15:38.65 in the 1650.

If you have a commitment to report, please send an email with a photo (landscape, or horizontal, looks best) and a quote to [email protected] .

About the Fitter and Faster Swim Tour

Fitter & Faster Swim Camps feature the most innovative teaching platforms for competitive swimmers of all levels. Camps are produced year-round throughout the USA and Canada. All camps are led by elite swimmers and coaches. Visit fitterandfaster.com to find or request a swim camp near you.

FFT SOCIAL

Instagram – @fitterandfasterswimtour

Facebook – @fitterandfastertour

Twitter – @fitterandfaster

FFT is a SwimSwam partner.