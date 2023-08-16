Freestyler Danny Bishop Hands Commitment To Virginia Tech (2024)

Fitter and Faster Swim Camps is the proud sponsor of SwimSwam’s College Recruiting Channel and all commitment news. For many, swimming in college is a lifelong dream that is pursued with dedication and determination. Fitter and Faster is proud to honor these athletes and those who supported them on their journey.

Danny Bishop has announced his verbal commitment to continue his education and swimming career at Virginia Tech, beginning with the 2024-2025 season. Bishop, a USA Swimming Scholastic All-American, currently attends Vandegrift High School in Austin, Texas.

Bishop, who trains and competes year-round with Nitro Swimming, primarily focuses on sprint to middle-distance freestyle events. He recently wrapped up his summer long course season at Junior Nationals, where he earned his best finish in the 200m freestyle at 61st in a new best time of 1:54.18. He also shaved off a few tenths in both the 50m and 100m freestyle, going best times of 24.27 and 52.76, respectively.

This past February, Bishop represented his high school at the UIL 6A State Championship. He advanced to the A-final in the 200 freestyle, where he ended up taking 2nd with a big best time of 1:37.96. In the 500 free, he placed 11th overall in 4:34.37, putting him a few seconds shy of his personal best that he set at Winter Juniors.

Top SCY Times:

50 free – 21.25

100 free – 45.72

200 free – 1:37.96

500 free – 4:32.27

The Virginia Tech Hokies, led by head coach Sergio Lopez, finished 2nd at the 2023 Atlantic Coast Conference (ACC) Championships behind NC State. At this year’s meet, it took a time of 1:36.31 to make it out of prelims, meaning Bishop is just over a second outside of ACC scoring range with his current best time.

Luis Dominguiz was Virginia Tech’s lone finalist in the 200 freestyle at ACCs this year, as he finished 6th overall with a time of 1:33.13 in finals. The next fastest performer during the season was Mario Molla Yanes, who recorded a 1:34.45 at a dual meet against Penn State. Bishop will have the chance to train with both of them for a year.

With his commitment, Bishop joins Pablo Silva, Hayden Sunman, Eli Martin, H.T. Tragle, and JC Gordon in the Hokies’ class of 2028. Martin, Tragle, Gordon, and Silva are all from Virginia, while Sunman hails from Florida.

If you have a commitment to report, please send an email with a photo (landscape, or horizontal, looks best) and a quote to [email protected] .

About the Fitter and Faster Swim Tour

Fitter & Faster Swim Camps feature the most innovative teaching platforms for competitive swimmers of all levels. Camps are produced year-round throughout the USA and Canada. All camps are led by elite swimmers and coaches. Visit fitterandfaster.com to find or request a swim camp near you.

FFT SOCIAL

Instagram – @fitterandfasterswimtour

Facebook – @fitterandfastertour

Twitter – @fitterandfaster

FFT is a SwimSwam partner.